Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd Share Price

27.05
(-5.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open28.16
  • Day's High28.74
  • 52 Wk High62.08
  • Prev. Close28.74
  • Day's Low27
  • 52 Wk Low 26.12
  • Turnover (lac)8.42
  • P/E239.5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.2
  • EPS0.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)679.05
  • Div. Yield0
Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

28.16

Prev. Close

28.74

Turnover(Lac.)

8.42

Day's High

28.74

Day's Low

27

52 Week's High

62.08

52 Week's Low

26.12

Book Value

3.2

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

679.05

P/E

239.5

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.45%

Non-Promoter- 27.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.1

25.1

25.1

25.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

54.14

51.06

44.54

56.08

Net Worth

79.24

76.16

69.64

81.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

44.94

106.91

101.77

89.47

yoy growth (%)

-57.96

5.05

13.74

89.41

Raw materials

-15.34

-82.11

-77.68

-68.92

As % of sales

34.14

76.8

76.33

77.03

Employee costs

-1.02

-1.42

-1.9

-1.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.49

17.4

14.33

14.17

Depreciation

-2.28

-1.31

-1.78

-0.51

Tax paid

-0.33

-4.46

-3.99

-4.61

Working capital

0.85

44.06

7.45

7.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.96

5.05

13.74

89.41

Op profit growth

-81.02

3.54

13.66

384.55

EBIT growth

-92.88

19.31

5.15

407.55

Net profit growth

-98.75

26.72

6.79

440.1

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

41.36

58.22

34.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

41.36

58.22

34.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0

0

Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Pravin Agrawal

Chairman & Independent Directo

Krishnakumar Laxman Bangera

Independent Director

Richa Sharma

Whole Time Director & CFO

Shivkumar Singh

Company Secretary

Alheena Khan

Additional Director

Prinyanka Yadav

Non Executive Director

Saideep Bagale

Independent Director

Deepak Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonal Jain.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd

Summary

Artemis Electricals & Projects Limited was incorporated on October 26, 2009 as Artemis Electricals Private Limited with Registrar of Companies. The Company subsequently changed the name from Artemis Electricals Private Limited to Artemis Electricals Limited upon the conversion of status to Public Limited Company and issued fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated August 27, 2015. The Company is promoted by Mr. Pravin Kumar Agarwal and Corporate Promoter M/s Yashvikram Infrastructure Private Limited.Artemis is an OEM in India focused on LED lighting and allied products. Artemis demonstrated rapid growth and is recognized for low cost manufacturing capabilities, proven design expertise and established high quality customer base. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Light Emitting Diode LED lighting and LED lighting accessories. It is dependent on third party for manufacturing of LED bulbs. The Company manufactures and trades in broadly indoor and outdoor LED luminaries such as, home lighting, office lighting, garden / compound lighting, Solar Powered Home LED lighting systems and LED based Street Lights, Down Lights, Garden Lights, pavement/walk through indication lights, etc. The application of product is in spaces like general lighting, architectural, residential, commercial, industrial, shop, hospitality, and outdoor.The product basket consist of solutions across the LED luminary spectrum i.e. L
Company FAQs

What is the Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd share price today?

The Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd is ₹679.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd is 239.5 and 8.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd is ₹26.12 and ₹62.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd?

Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.98%, 3 Years at 75.69%, 1 Year at -56.01%, 6 Month at -7.71%, 3 Month at -1.17% and 1 Month at 3.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.45 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.55 %

