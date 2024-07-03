Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹28.16
Prev. Close₹28.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.42
Day's High₹28.74
Day's Low₹27
52 Week's High₹62.08
52 Week's Low₹26.12
Book Value₹3.2
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)679.05
P/E239.5
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.1
25.1
25.1
25.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.14
51.06
44.54
56.08
Net Worth
79.24
76.16
69.64
81.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
44.94
106.91
101.77
89.47
yoy growth (%)
-57.96
5.05
13.74
89.41
Raw materials
-15.34
-82.11
-77.68
-68.92
As % of sales
34.14
76.8
76.33
77.03
Employee costs
-1.02
-1.42
-1.9
-1.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.49
17.4
14.33
14.17
Depreciation
-2.28
-1.31
-1.78
-0.51
Tax paid
-0.33
-4.46
-3.99
-4.61
Working capital
0.85
44.06
7.45
7.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.96
5.05
13.74
89.41
Op profit growth
-81.02
3.54
13.66
384.55
EBIT growth
-92.88
19.31
5.15
407.55
Net profit growth
-98.75
26.72
6.79
440.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
41.36
58.22
34.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
41.36
58.22
34.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Pravin Agrawal
Chairman & Independent Directo
Krishnakumar Laxman Bangera
Independent Director
Richa Sharma
Whole Time Director & CFO
Shivkumar Singh
Company Secretary
Alheena Khan
Additional Director
Prinyanka Yadav
Non Executive Director
Saideep Bagale
Independent Director
Deepak Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonal Jain.
Reports by Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd
Summary
Artemis Electricals & Projects Limited was incorporated on October 26, 2009 as Artemis Electricals Private Limited with Registrar of Companies. The Company subsequently changed the name from Artemis Electricals Private Limited to Artemis Electricals Limited upon the conversion of status to Public Limited Company and issued fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated August 27, 2015. The Company is promoted by Mr. Pravin Kumar Agarwal and Corporate Promoter M/s Yashvikram Infrastructure Private Limited.Artemis is an OEM in India focused on LED lighting and allied products. Artemis demonstrated rapid growth and is recognized for low cost manufacturing capabilities, proven design expertise and established high quality customer base. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Light Emitting Diode LED lighting and LED lighting accessories. It is dependent on third party for manufacturing of LED bulbs. The Company manufactures and trades in broadly indoor and outdoor LED luminaries such as, home lighting, office lighting, garden / compound lighting, Solar Powered Home LED lighting systems and LED based Street Lights, Down Lights, Garden Lights, pavement/walk through indication lights, etc. The application of product is in spaces like general lighting, architectural, residential, commercial, industrial, shop, hospitality, and outdoor.The product basket consist of solutions across the LED luminary spectrum i.e. L
Read More
The Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd is ₹679.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd is 239.5 and 8.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd is ₹26.12 and ₹62.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.98%, 3 Years at 75.69%, 1 Year at -56.01%, 6 Month at -7.71%, 3 Month at -1.17% and 1 Month at 3.53%.
