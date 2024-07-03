Summary

Artemis Electricals & Projects Limited was incorporated on October 26, 2009 as Artemis Electricals Private Limited with Registrar of Companies. The Company subsequently changed the name from Artemis Electricals Private Limited to Artemis Electricals Limited upon the conversion of status to Public Limited Company and issued fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated August 27, 2015. The Company is promoted by Mr. Pravin Kumar Agarwal and Corporate Promoter M/s Yashvikram Infrastructure Private Limited.Artemis is an OEM in India focused on LED lighting and allied products. Artemis demonstrated rapid growth and is recognized for low cost manufacturing capabilities, proven design expertise and established high quality customer base. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Light Emitting Diode LED lighting and LED lighting accessories. It is dependent on third party for manufacturing of LED bulbs. The Company manufactures and trades in broadly indoor and outdoor LED luminaries such as, home lighting, office lighting, garden / compound lighting, Solar Powered Home LED lighting systems and LED based Street Lights, Down Lights, Garden Lights, pavement/walk through indication lights, etc. The application of product is in spaces like general lighting, architectural, residential, commercial, industrial, shop, hospitality, and outdoor.The product basket consist of solutions across the LED luminary spectrum i.e. L

