Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd Summary

Artemis Electricals & Projects Limited was incorporated on October 26, 2009 as Artemis Electricals Private Limited with Registrar of Companies. The Company subsequently changed the name from Artemis Electricals Private Limited to Artemis Electricals Limited upon the conversion of status to Public Limited Company and issued fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated August 27, 2015. The Company is promoted by Mr. Pravin Kumar Agarwal and Corporate Promoter M/s Yashvikram Infrastructure Private Limited.Artemis is an OEM in India focused on LED lighting and allied products. Artemis demonstrated rapid growth and is recognized for low cost manufacturing capabilities, proven design expertise and established high quality customer base. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Light Emitting Diode LED lighting and LED lighting accessories. It is dependent on third party for manufacturing of LED bulbs. The Company manufactures and trades in broadly indoor and outdoor LED luminaries such as, home lighting, office lighting, garden / compound lighting, Solar Powered Home LED lighting systems and LED based Street Lights, Down Lights, Garden Lights, pavement/walk through indication lights, etc. The application of product is in spaces like general lighting, architectural, residential, commercial, industrial, shop, hospitality, and outdoor.The product basket consist of solutions across the LED luminary spectrum i.e. LED emitter to LED driver & LED luminaries including Solar Powered Home LED lighting systems and LED based street lights.The LED drivers are manufactured in Companys plant located in Vasai, Maharashtra, mainly using SMD components by an automatic pick-n-place machine. The Company works out in product design, global procurement, turnkey manufacturing, repairs and maintenance; strong back-end supported by ERP system.The Company has various accreditation such as, the ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 14001: 2015 & OHSAS 18001: 2007 certified company, Member of LACMA (LUMINARIES ACCESSORIES COMPONENTS MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION). The Company is currently dealing in a variety of products which include LED Panel Lights, LED Street Lights, Solar LED Street Lights, LED Down Lights, LED Surface Down Lights, Pendant Down lights, LED Spot Lights, LED Batten Lights, LED Architectural Lights, LED Focus Lights, LED Bulbs. In addition to this, the Company offers critical electronic components such as LED Driver sand electronic ballasts. In April 2010, the Company installed smart street lights for the Pilot Street light project in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.In FY 2012, the Company became the foremost manufacturer of Street lights in EESL-Delhi City Street project for Bajaj.The Company started supply of 10,000 Street lights of 24W to Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS) in 2017, The Company made the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 70,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 42 Crore through Fresh Issue in April, 2019. In 2023-24, the Shareholders of the Company approved the alteration by way of replacing the Main Objects to carry on business in India and abroad as Manufactures, Traders, Distributors, Dealers, Exporter, Importer, Suppliers, Brokers, Stockiest & Commission agent, Agency business, processors installation, Selling & Marketing Business, Assembling, Develop, Electrical, Electronic and Instrumentation items, LED Package and LED Lighting Product, Lamps, Street Lights, Display Panels, Modules, Electronic Products, Accessories and other components and devices, Engineering product goods, Plant & Machinery, Equipment, Apparatus and other Gadgets, Appliances, Accessories, Electronic Organisers, Contractors, Light Fitting, erect, to expend money in experimenting upon and testing and in improving or seeking to improve any patents inventions or any other Electrical or Green Power Projects or Products to be used insuch Electrical or Green Power Projects. Further, to carry on the business of trading, sales, and supplies of goods and services in India and abroad, also carry on work as civil construction contractors, infrastructure contractors, contractors for any kind of work in construction or engineering projects.