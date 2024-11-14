Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 12 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e December 12, 2024, appointed Agarwal Tibrewal & Co. Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Firm Registration No. 328977E) as a Statutory Auditor of the Company subject to the approval of the member at the General Meeting to be conducted within three months from the recommendation by the board, to conduct statutory audit of financial year 2024-25 and to hold office till conclusion of the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Artemis Electricals And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results along with its Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024 as required under Regulation 33(3); 2. To take any other item with the permission of chair and the majority of Directors Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting considered and approved the following: a) Standalone unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow of the Company along with Limited Review Report on Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. b) Consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow of the Company along with Limited Review Report on Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Artemis Electricals And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 05.00 P.M. at Artemis Complex Gala no. 105 & 108 National Express Highway Vasai (East) Thane 401208 interalia- 1. Approval of the unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with its Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. Approval of the unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with its Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30 2024; 3. To take any other item with the permission of chair and the majority of Directors. The trading window for all directors/officers/designated persons shall be remain closed upto 48 hours of the submission of Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with its Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. 14th August 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Approved the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. In terms of the provision of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following: a. Standalone unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, b. Consolidated unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, 2. Appointment of Ms. Akruti Somani, Company Secretary, as the Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

The Board of Director considered and approved the following 1. Standalone Audited Financial Result 2. Consolidated Audited Financial Result 3. Standalone Audit Report 4. Consolidated Audit Report 5. Disclosure under Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015 The Meeting was commenced at 5:40 pm and concluded at 7:00 pm

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Artemis Electricals And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with its audit report for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 as required under Regulation 33(3); 2. Approval of the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with its audit report for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 as required under Regulation 33(3); 3. To take any other item with the permission of chair and the majority of Directors. Request you to please take the above details on record. This is to intimate that in the Board Meeting held today, the Chairman with the consent of all the directors/members present at the meeting hereby decided to adjourn the meeting of Board of Directors and decided that meeting shall be held upon further notice. Intimation of the same shall be uploaded on the exchange website. Further in Compliance with the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD-1/142/2018 dated November 19, 2018 The reason for delay in declaration of financial results and the comments made by the Board of Directors of the Company are enclosed hereunder as Annexure-1. Further that, in continuation to Closure of Trading Window announcement dated 29th March, 2024 and in accordance to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading), Regulations 2015, the trading window will remain closed upto 48 hours after disclosure of Financial Results. This is to intimate that in the Board meeting held today, the Chairman with the consent of all the Director/ Member at the meeting hereby decided to adjourn the meeting of Board of Directors and decided that meeting shall be held upon further notice. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 15th February 2024 (Commenced )/16th February 2024(Concluded), inter alia considered and approved the following: a. Standalone unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. b. Standalone Limited Review Report on Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. c. Consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. d. Consolidated Limited Review Report on Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. The meeting, of the Board of Directors commenced at 11.00 P.M on 15th February 2024 and Concluded at 01.40 A M. on 16th February 2024.

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024