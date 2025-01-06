Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.49
17.4
14.33
14.17
Depreciation
-2.28
-1.31
-1.78
-0.51
Tax paid
-0.33
-4.46
-3.99
-4.61
Working capital
0.85
44.06
7.45
7.93
Other operating items
Operating
-1.25
55.68
15.99
16.97
Capital expenditure
-0.16
4.45
0.23
15.46
Free cash flow
-1.41
60.13
16.23
32.43
Equity raised
109.42
57.03
26.57
8.1
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.55
-0.09
6.66
13.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
107.45
117.07
49.47
53.86
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.