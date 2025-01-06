iifl-logo-icon 1
Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.05
(-5.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd

Artemis Electri. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.49

17.4

14.33

14.17

Depreciation

-2.28

-1.31

-1.78

-0.51

Tax paid

-0.33

-4.46

-3.99

-4.61

Working capital

0.85

44.06

7.45

7.93

Other operating items

Operating

-1.25

55.68

15.99

16.97

Capital expenditure

-0.16

4.45

0.23

15.46

Free cash flow

-1.41

60.13

16.23

32.43

Equity raised

109.42

57.03

26.57

8.1

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.55

-0.09

6.66

13.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

107.45

117.07

49.47

53.86

