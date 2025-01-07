Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
44.94
106.91
101.77
89.47
yoy growth (%)
-57.96
5.05
13.74
89.41
Raw materials
-15.34
-82.11
-77.68
-68.92
As % of sales
34.14
76.8
76.33
77.03
Employee costs
-1.02
-1.42
-1.9
-1.43
As % of sales
2.29
1.33
1.87
1.6
Other costs
-25.21
-5.68
-5.09
-4.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
56.09
5.31
5
4.56
Operating profit
3.35
17.69
17.08
15.03
OPM
7.46
16.54
16.78
16.79
Depreciation
-2.28
-1.31
-1.78
-0.51
Interest expense
-0.8
-0.84
-0.96
-0.36
Other income
0.22
1.87
0
0.03
Profit before tax
0.49
17.4
14.33
14.17
Taxes
-0.33
-4.46
-3.99
-4.61
Tax rate
-67.63
-25.66
-27.9
-32.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.16
12.94
10.33
9.56
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.12
0
Net profit
0.16
12.94
10.21
9.56
yoy growth (%)
-98.75
26.72
6.79
440.1
NPM
0.35
12.1
10.03
10.68
