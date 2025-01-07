iifl-logo-icon 1
Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

27.61
(1.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:46:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

44.94

106.91

101.77

89.47

yoy growth (%)

-57.96

5.05

13.74

89.41

Raw materials

-15.34

-82.11

-77.68

-68.92

As % of sales

34.14

76.8

76.33

77.03

Employee costs

-1.02

-1.42

-1.9

-1.43

As % of sales

2.29

1.33

1.87

1.6

Other costs

-25.21

-5.68

-5.09

-4.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

56.09

5.31

5

4.56

Operating profit

3.35

17.69

17.08

15.03

OPM

7.46

16.54

16.78

16.79

Depreciation

-2.28

-1.31

-1.78

-0.51

Interest expense

-0.8

-0.84

-0.96

-0.36

Other income

0.22

1.87

0

0.03

Profit before tax

0.49

17.4

14.33

14.17

Taxes

-0.33

-4.46

-3.99

-4.61

Tax rate

-67.63

-25.66

-27.9

-32.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.16

12.94

10.33

9.56

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.12

0

Net profit

0.16

12.94

10.21

9.56

yoy growth (%)

-98.75

26.72

6.79

440.1

NPM

0.35

12.1

10.03

10.68

