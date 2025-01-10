Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.1
25.1
25.1
25.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.14
51.06
44.54
56.08
Net Worth
79.24
76.16
69.64
81.18
Minority Interest
Debt
12.24
27.91
30.21
8.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.65
0.66
1.1
0.53
Total Liabilities
92.13
104.73
100.95
90.3
Fixed Assets
37.89
34.62
29.11
16.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.74
3.74
3.2
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.3
3.3
4.24
0.54
Networking Capital
49.14
63.03
64.37
72.89
Inventories
0.14
0.12
6.4
22.11
Inventory Days
179.55
Sundry Debtors
51.64
32.7
53.73
50.54
Debtor Days
410.42
Other Current Assets
15.98
53.62
30.49
21.42
Sundry Creditors
-14.68
-16.31
-21.04
-14.99
Creditor Days
121.73
Other Current Liabilities
-3.94
-7.1
-5.21
-6.19
Cash
0.08
0.04
0.04
0.04
Total Assets
92.15
104.73
100.96
90.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.