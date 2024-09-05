iifl-logo-icon 1
Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd AGM

25.11
(0.32%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:11:00 AM

Artemis Electri. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 202416 Sep 2024
AGM 27/09/2024 Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 34 and Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 27thSeptember, 2024 at 10.00 AM, at Artemis Complex, Gala no. 105 & 108, National Express Highway, Vasai (East) Thane 401208 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. We are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company along with the Notice of AGM for the financial year 2023-24 which is being sent through electronic mode to the Members. The Annual Report containing the Notice is also uploaded on the Companys website www.artemiselectricals.com. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024) Proceedings of 15th Annual General Meeting of Artemis Electricals and Projects Limited held on 27th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) The Company had provided the facility to all the Members as on September 20, 2024, (the Record Date) to exercise their votes on the items of business given in the Notice through remote electronic voting system (e-voting system) provided by the CDSL. The remote e-voting period remained open from September 24, 2024, (9.00 a.m.) to September 26, 2024, (5.00 p.m.). We are enclosing herewith, the Voting Results of the business transacted through the e-voting process. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024)

