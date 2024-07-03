Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd Summary

Aryaman Capital Markets Limited was originally incorporated as Aryaman Broking Limited on July 22, 2008. Subsequently, the Company received its Certificate for Commencement of Business on August 02, 2008. Pursuant to resolution passed at the EGM dated December 19, 2013 the name was changed to Aryaman Capital Market Limited on January 27, 2014. Being a subsidiary of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd., the Company represents and carries out the various fund based and secondary market activities of the Group. The Company was promoted by M/s. Aryaman Holdings Limited, an overseas corporate body (OCB) established under laws of Mauritius. The Company obtained registration as a Category - I Merchant Banker with effect from March 01, 1995. The registration was renewed by SEBI in 1998, 2001, 2004 and then in 2007 which was valid upto February 2010. In 2007-08, M/s. Mahshri Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. took over the Company by purchasing shares from Aryaman Holdings Ltd. through a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA). The open Offer was managed by M/s. Khandwala Securities Limited. The Post Offer PA was released on January 15, 2008 and subsequently Mr. Shripal Shah, the new Promoter Director was inducted as Director in the Company on 24 October, 2008. Since the change in management control in 2008, the Company managed 6 Public Issues aggregating to Rs. 14000.68 Lacs, 2 Rights Issue aggregating to 976.00 Lacs, acted as Syndicate Member for 6 Public Issues aggregating to Rs. 20975.01 Lacs and managed and completed 14 open offers aggregating to 14603.74 Lacs. The Company also obtained a fresh Merchant Banker registration certificate pursuant to the change in control of the Company. At present, it carries out various fund based and secondary market activities. It is involved in activities such as Trading and Investments in Quoted and Unquoted Securities, Underwriting Capital Market Issuance, Brokerage income from Equity/Debt Market Placements, and Market Making of SME Scrips listed on the BSE & NSE. In October 2014, the Company made a public issue of 35,90,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 4.3 Crore. The Company is being professionally managed and offers multi-dimensional services to clients, which include Issue Management, Project Consultancy, Loan Syndication, Corporate Advisory Services, Corporate Finance, Private Placement of Equity, Mergers and Acquisitions, Takeovers, Company Valuations, Fairness Opinions on Corporate Restructuring schemes and other financial advisory services.The Company acted as Lead Managers to M&A transactions, open offers, delisting offers, buybacks etc. Further, it provided valuation and advisory services for foreign investments, ESOP certifications, fairness opinions of amalgamation schemes, mergers, spin-off transactions etc. The company is a diversified financial services company with stockbroking business activity in Mumbai. It is a Member on both the stock exchanges viz. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE). Through the subsidiary and group companies, the Company provide portfolio management services, stock and commodity broking services as Members of the BSE, NSE, MCX and NCDEX.The Company offers trading and investments in quoted and unquoted securities, underwriting capital market issuances brokerage income from equity/debt market placements, and market making. Its business model involves fee-based service activities, as well as fund-based trading and investment activities. The Companys business lines include corporate advisory and other secondary market transaction facilitation, and underwriting and other primary market transactions facilitation. It is engaged in underwriting primary issuance, as well as other deal execution and processing activities.