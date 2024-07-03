iifl-logo-icon 1
Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd Share Price

214
(0.00%)
Dec 20, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open214
  • Day's High214
  • 52 Wk High1,030
  • Prev. Close214
  • Day's Low214
  • 52 Wk Low 71.66
  • Turnover (lac)4.01
  • P/E39.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.35
  • EPS5.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)256.31
  • Div. Yield0
Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

214

Prev. Close

214

Turnover(Lac.)

4.01

Day's High

214

Day's Low

214

52 Week's High

1,030

52 Week's Low

71.66

Book Value

34.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

256.31

P/E

39.7

EPS

5.39

Divi. Yield

0

Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.28%

Non-Promoter- 25.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.98

11.98

11.98

11.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.17

16.63

6.25

5.63

Net Worth

41.15

28.61

18.23

17.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

11.68

-3.96

2.15

0.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Shripal Shah

Executive Director

Shreyas Shah

Independent Director

Ram Gaud

Independent Director

Supriya Tatkar

Independent Director

Darshit Parikh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reenal Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd

Summary

Aryaman Capital Markets Limited was originally incorporated as Aryaman Broking Limited on July 22, 2008. Subsequently, the Company received its Certificate for Commencement of Business on August 02, 2008. Pursuant to resolution passed at the EGM dated December 19, 2013 the name was changed to Aryaman Capital Market Limited on January 27, 2014. Being a subsidiary of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd., the Company represents and carries out the various fund based and secondary market activities of the Group. The Company was promoted by M/s. Aryaman Holdings Limited, an overseas corporate body (OCB) established under laws of Mauritius. The Company obtained registration as a Category - I Merchant Banker with effect from March 01, 1995. The registration was renewed by SEBI in 1998, 2001, 2004 and then in 2007 which was valid upto February 2010. In 2007-08, M/s. Mahshri Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. took over the Company by purchasing shares from Aryaman Holdings Ltd. through a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA). The open Offer was managed by M/s. Khandwala Securities Limited. The Post Offer PA was released on January 15, 2008 and subsequently Mr. Shripal Shah, the new Promoter Director was inducted as Director in the Company on 24 October, 2008. Since the change in management control in 2008, the Company managed 6 Public Issues aggregating to Rs. 14000.68 Lacs, 2 Rights Issue aggregating to 976.00 Lacs, acted as Syndicate Member for 6 Public Issues aggregating to Rs. 20975.01 Lacs and managed a
Company FAQs

What is the Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd share price today?

The Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹214 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd is ₹256.31 Cr. as of 20 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd is 39.7 and 6.23 as of 20 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd is ₹71.66 and ₹1030 as of 20 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd?

Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.17%, 3 Years at 84.63%, 1 Year at 213.55%, 6 Month at 60.48%, 3 Month at 8.60% and 1 Month at -78.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.28 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.72 %

