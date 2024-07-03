Summary

Aryaman Capital Markets Limited was originally incorporated as Aryaman Broking Limited on July 22, 2008. Subsequently, the Company received its Certificate for Commencement of Business on August 02, 2008. Pursuant to resolution passed at the EGM dated December 19, 2013 the name was changed to Aryaman Capital Market Limited on January 27, 2014. Being a subsidiary of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd., the Company represents and carries out the various fund based and secondary market activities of the Group. The Company was promoted by M/s. Aryaman Holdings Limited, an overseas corporate body (OCB) established under laws of Mauritius. The Company obtained registration as a Category - I Merchant Banker with effect from March 01, 1995. The registration was renewed by SEBI in 1998, 2001, 2004 and then in 2007 which was valid upto February 2010. In 2007-08, M/s. Mahshri Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. took over the Company by purchasing shares from Aryaman Holdings Ltd. through a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA). The open Offer was managed by M/s. Khandwala Securities Limited. The Post Offer PA was released on January 15, 2008 and subsequently Mr. Shripal Shah, the new Promoter Director was inducted as Director in the Company on 24 October, 2008. Since the change in management control in 2008, the Company managed 6 Public Issues aggregating to Rs. 14000.68 Lacs, 2 Rights Issue aggregating to 976.00 Lacs, acted as Syndicate Member for 6 Public Issues aggregating to Rs. 20975.01 Lacs and managed a

