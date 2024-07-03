Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹214
Prev. Close₹214
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.01
Day's High₹214
Day's Low₹214
52 Week's High₹1,030
52 Week's Low₹71.66
Book Value₹34.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)256.31
P/E39.7
EPS5.39
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.98
11.98
11.98
11.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.17
16.63
6.25
5.63
Net Worth
41.15
28.61
18.23
17.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
11.68
-3.96
2.15
0.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Shripal Shah
Executive Director
Shreyas Shah
Independent Director
Ram Gaud
Independent Director
Supriya Tatkar
Independent Director
Darshit Parikh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reenal Khandelwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd
Summary
Aryaman Capital Markets Limited was originally incorporated as Aryaman Broking Limited on July 22, 2008. Subsequently, the Company received its Certificate for Commencement of Business on August 02, 2008. Pursuant to resolution passed at the EGM dated December 19, 2013 the name was changed to Aryaman Capital Market Limited on January 27, 2014. Being a subsidiary of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd., the Company represents and carries out the various fund based and secondary market activities of the Group. The Company was promoted by M/s. Aryaman Holdings Limited, an overseas corporate body (OCB) established under laws of Mauritius. The Company obtained registration as a Category - I Merchant Banker with effect from March 01, 1995. The registration was renewed by SEBI in 1998, 2001, 2004 and then in 2007 which was valid upto February 2010. In 2007-08, M/s. Mahshri Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. took over the Company by purchasing shares from Aryaman Holdings Ltd. through a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA). The open Offer was managed by M/s. Khandwala Securities Limited. The Post Offer PA was released on January 15, 2008 and subsequently Mr. Shripal Shah, the new Promoter Director was inducted as Director in the Company on 24 October, 2008. Since the change in management control in 2008, the Company managed 6 Public Issues aggregating to Rs. 14000.68 Lacs, 2 Rights Issue aggregating to 976.00 Lacs, acted as Syndicate Member for 6 Public Issues aggregating to Rs. 20975.01 Lacs and managed a
Read More
The Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹214 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd is ₹256.31 Cr. as of 20 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd is 39.7 and 6.23 as of 20 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd is ₹71.66 and ₹1030 as of 20 Dec ‘24
Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.17%, 3 Years at 84.63%, 1 Year at 213.55%, 6 Month at 60.48%, 3 Month at 8.60% and 1 Month at -78.81%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.