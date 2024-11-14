Aryaman Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Aryaman Capital Markets Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 at Registered Office to discuss and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for Half Year and Year ended March 31 2024 and thereon and any other business with permission of Chair. In continuation of our letter dated May 15, 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 24, 2024, inter alia considered and approved as attached Appointment and Resignation of Internal Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)