Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd Board Meeting

Aryaman Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Aryaman Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Half Year ended September 302024 and other items. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 for Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on July 12, 2024, inter alia considered and approved as attached
Board Meeting24 May 202415 May 2024
Aryaman Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Aryaman Capital Markets Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 at Registered Office to discuss and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for Half Year and Year ended March 31 2024 and thereon and any other business with permission of Chair. In continuation of our letter dated May 15, 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 24, 2024, inter alia considered and approved as attached Appointment and Resignation of Internal Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

