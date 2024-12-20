iifl-logo-icon 1
Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd Cash Flow Statement

214
(0.00%)
Dec 20, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd

Aryaman Capital FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

11.68

-3.96

2.15

0.91

Other operating items

Operating

11.68

-3.96

2.15

0.91

Capital expenditure

0.03

-0.01

0

0

Free cash flow

11.71

-3.97

2.15

0.91

Equity raised

15.51

9.76

3.75

5.23

Investing

7.88

8.83

-0.93

1.97

Financing

17.66

0

0

1.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

52.76

14.62

4.97

9.36

