Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.98
11.98
11.98
11.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.17
16.63
6.25
5.63
Net Worth
41.15
28.61
18.23
17.61
Minority Interest
Debt
46.26
40.93
30.65
28.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.35
1.63
0.37
0.32
Total Liabilities
89.76
71.17
49.25
45.94
Fixed Assets
1.33
1.3
1.1
1.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
25.72
18.48
6.45
4.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
16.14
17.07
20.83
27.97
Inventories
15.97
16.51
20.59
27.88
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.14
0.14
0.06
0.11
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.2
0.94
0.66
0.59
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.09
-0.4
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.16
-0.51
-0.39
-0.21
Cash
46.57
34.31
20.87
12.57
Total Assets
89.76
71.16
49.25
45.93
