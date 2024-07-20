Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on July 12, 2024, inter alia considered and approved as attached Notice of 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Wednesday , August 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024) Submission of Voting Result and Scrutinizer Report of 16th AGM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 - Intimation of Re - Appointment and Appointment of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)