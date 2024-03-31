To the Members of M/s. Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanyingFinancial Statements of M/s. Aryan Share & Stock Brokers limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the Financial Statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements" ).In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS"), of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its pro//t(including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance i n our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

S.No Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the Key Audit matters 1 Valuation of investments carried at fair value Our audit procedures in relation to valuation of investments included, but were not limited to, the following: Refer Note 3.4 for Significant accounting policies and Note no. 31 for financial Disclosures Design/Controls: As on 31.03.2024 company held investment amounting to Rs.1,531.79Lakhs which represents around 89% of the total assets of the company as at 31.03.2024 • Obtained a detailed understanding of the managements process and controls for determining the fair valuation of these investments. The understanding was obtained by performance of walkthroughs which included in section of documents produced by the Company and discussion with those involved in the process of valuation The investment comprise of Mutual funds, Debt funds, and alternate investment Fund, where all the assets are traded in market except alternate investment Fund. • Evaluated the design and the operational effectiveness of relevant key controls over the valuation process, including the Companys review and approval of the estimates and assumptions used for the valuation including key authorization and data input controls; All investments which are traded in market are valued by closing price in quoted exchange or net present value of the scheme, as on 31.03.2024. Alternate investment funds are valued at cost. Substantive tests: The valuation of these investments was considered to be one of the areas which required significant auditor attention and is one of the matters of most significant in the Financial Statements due to the materiality of total value of investments to the Financial Statements and the complexity involved in the valuation of these investments. • Assessed the appropriateness of the valuation methodologies for varied type of investments in accordance with the Companys policy and tested themathematical accuracy of the managements model adopted for different types of investments; • Ensured the appropriateness of the carrying value of these investments in the Financial Statements and the gain or loss recognised in the Financial Statements as are sult of such fair valuation; and Ensured the appropriateness of the disclosures in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report which are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report, but does not include the Financ ial Statements and our Auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the such other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions, if required.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance(including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flowsof the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our op inion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure 1", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give our separate report in "Annexure 2".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 19 7(16) of the Act, as amended;

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts Hence, the question of any material foreseeable losses does not arise.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

> The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any

> other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate.

> The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or o therwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

> Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) (1) and (iv) (2) contain any material mis-statement.

(i)The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

(iii)Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of M/s. Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Limited on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31.03.2024]

(i)

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(c) During the year, the fixed assets of the Company have been physically verified by the management and as informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(d) The company does not have any immovable properties, and so the clause relating to title deeds of immovable properties is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) There is no inventory held by the company. Hence, the provisions stated in clause 3(ii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, and Limited Liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) According to information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has neither given loans or provided guarantee or security and in respect of investments made the relevant provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act have been complied with.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the services provided by it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information provided and explanations given to us, statutory dues relating to Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess or other statutory dues, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (INR) Period to which the Amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Demand Rs. 8,75,82,325/- AY 2017-18 CIT, NFAC New Delhi Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Demand Rs. 32,92,253/- AY 2014-15 CIT, NFAC New Delhi

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither raised money by way of public issue offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x) of the Order is not applicable.

(x)

(a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) The Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Ind AS Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiii)

(a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non -cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xv)

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvi) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xvii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 135 of the Act ar e not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.