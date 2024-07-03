iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd Share Price

25.49
(-1.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:51:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.9
  • Day's High25.9
  • 52 Wk High31
  • Prev. Close25.9
  • Day's Low25.49
  • 52 Wk Low 15.19
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.2
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.65
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

25.9

Prev. Close

25.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

25.9

Day's Low

25.49

52 Week's High

31

52 Week's Low

15.19

Book Value

49.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.18%

Non-Promoter- 44.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.23

11.72

11.18

10.77

Net Worth

15.23

14.72

14.18

13.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Shanmukh Navin Shah

E D & Wholetime Director

Parish Navin Shah

Executive Director / Whole Tim

Manoj Navin Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

P Nirmal Chand

Independent Director

Lakshmi Sri Saravanan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PRATIBHA PUROHIT

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd

Summary

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Limited was incorporated in June 12, 1995. The Company is engaged in providing stockbroking services, derivative trading and depository services. The Company offer simple brokerage & streamlined investment solutions that makes easier for clientele to control their finances option. The clients can manage their accounts anytime & anywhere by having direct access to the Online trading platform & by availing the convenience of banking solution through customers. The channel associate is provided with online trading, online back office assistance and fully fledged depository services back up.The Company have a range of packages for channel associates, customized to their convenience and comfort. The Company offers customized package pricing for Equity, F&O segment. It do not not levy upfront fee or target nor any turnover commitment. The Company is known for personalized service to clientele in selecting and building up their portfolio.The brokerage sharing ratio is one of the most competitive in the industry and its charges are as low as Rs.1000/= per crore, in certain defined package. The Company seek association of sub brokers, branch business associates & remisiers to be a part of wealth creation team. The Company also offer connectivity to channel partners through V.SAT / Broadband & Leased line VPN and have a full fledged team well versed to impart training / updation program to channel associates.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd share price today?

The Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd is ₹7.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd is 0 and 0.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd is ₹15.19 and ₹31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd?

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.59%, 3 Years at 57.65%, 1 Year at 11.40%, 6 Month at 36.24%, 3 Month at -10.26% and 1 Month at -2.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.18 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.82 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.