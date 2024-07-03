Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹25.9
Prev. Close₹25.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹25.9
Day's Low₹25.49
52 Week's High₹31
52 Week's Low₹15.19
Book Value₹49.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.23
11.72
11.18
10.77
Net Worth
15.23
14.72
14.18
13.77
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Shanmukh Navin Shah
E D & Wholetime Director
Parish Navin Shah
Executive Director / Whole Tim
Manoj Navin Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
P Nirmal Chand
Independent Director
Lakshmi Sri Saravanan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PRATIBHA PUROHIT
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd
Summary
Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Limited was incorporated in June 12, 1995. The Company is engaged in providing stockbroking services, derivative trading and depository services. The Company offer simple brokerage & streamlined investment solutions that makes easier for clientele to control their finances option. The clients can manage their accounts anytime & anywhere by having direct access to the Online trading platform & by availing the convenience of banking solution through customers. The channel associate is provided with online trading, online back office assistance and fully fledged depository services back up.The Company have a range of packages for channel associates, customized to their convenience and comfort. The Company offers customized package pricing for Equity, F&O segment. It do not not levy upfront fee or target nor any turnover commitment. The Company is known for personalized service to clientele in selecting and building up their portfolio.The brokerage sharing ratio is one of the most competitive in the industry and its charges are as low as Rs.1000/= per crore, in certain defined package. The Company seek association of sub brokers, branch business associates & remisiers to be a part of wealth creation team. The Company also offer connectivity to channel partners through V.SAT / Broadband & Leased line VPN and have a full fledged team well versed to impart training / updation program to channel associates.
The Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd is ₹7.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd is 0 and 0.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd is ₹15.19 and ₹31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.59%, 3 Years at 57.65%, 1 Year at 11.40%, 6 Month at 36.24%, 3 Month at -10.26% and 1 Month at -2.56%.
