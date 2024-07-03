Summary

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Limited was incorporated in June 12, 1995. The Company is engaged in providing stockbroking services, derivative trading and depository services. The Company offer simple brokerage & streamlined investment solutions that makes easier for clientele to control their finances option. The clients can manage their accounts anytime & anywhere by having direct access to the Online trading platform & by availing the convenience of banking solution through customers. The channel associate is provided with online trading, online back office assistance and fully fledged depository services back up.The Company have a range of packages for channel associates, customized to their convenience and comfort. The Company offers customized package pricing for Equity, F&O segment. It do not not levy upfront fee or target nor any turnover commitment. The Company is known for personalized service to clientele in selecting and building up their portfolio.The brokerage sharing ratio is one of the most competitive in the industry and its charges are as low as Rs.1000/= per crore, in certain defined package. The Company seek association of sub brokers, branch business associates & remisiers to be a part of wealth creation team. The Company also offer connectivity to channel partners through V.SAT / Broadband & Leased line VPN and have a full fledged team well versed to impart training / updation program to channel associates.

