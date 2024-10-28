iifl-logo-icon 1
Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd Board Meeting

Aryan Share CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Aryan Share And Stock Brokers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with limited review report. Outcome of board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
Aryan Share And Stock Brokers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal to raise funds by way of an issue of equity shares of the Company on rights basis to the existing shareholders of the Company in compliance with the applicable provisions of law Meeting Adjourn on next Monday i.e. 26th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024) Outcome of Adjourned Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
Aryan Share And Stock Brokers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with limited review report With reference to abovementioned subject a meeting of Board of Director of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Limited was held on Monday 29 July 2024, at 03:45 P.M. at registered office of the company at Old No. 3, New No. 7, 7th Cross Street Shenoy Nagar Chennai TN 600030. The meeting commenced at 03:45 P.M. and concluded at b H;g P.M. The following business as specified below was transacted at the meeting: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202414 May 2024
Aryan Share And Stock Brokers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 along with Audit report Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Result for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
Aryan Share And Stock Brokers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for theb Quarter ended 31 st December 2023 along with limited review report. The Board has approved the Un-Audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report of the company for the Quarter and nine month ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/01/2024)

