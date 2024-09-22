|Purpose
|Approval of notice of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, 215t September, 2024 at 10:30 AM through Video Conferencing/Other Audio 1 Video Means. 4. This is to inform you that Register of Members and Share transfer Books of Company shall remain closed from Saturday, 14t September, 2024 to Saturday, 21t September, 2024 both days inclusive for 29th Annual General Meeting. Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.09.2024)
