Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd AGM

22.23
(-5.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Aryan Share CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM21 Sep 202429 Jul 2024
Approval of notice of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, 215t September, 2024 at 10:30 AM through Video Conferencing/Other Audio 1 Video Means. 4. This is to inform you that Register of Members and Share transfer Books of Company shall remain closed from Saturday, 14t September, 2024 to Saturday, 21t September, 2024 both days inclusive for 29th Annual General Meeting. Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.09.2024)

