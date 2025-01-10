To the Members of

ASHAPURI GOLD ORNAMENT LIMITED.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited

("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss

(including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the Profit and total comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have not identified any of such matters that are to be reported separately here during the current period.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies

Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Financial

Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. b. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" to this report a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the

Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in

‘Annexure B";

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

A The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the standalone Financial Statement.

B The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

C There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

D (i) The management of the company has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management of the company has represented that, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement. E The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

F The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has amended the Rule 3 of Companies (Accounts) rules, 2014 by way of notification dated 31st March, 2022. According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

3. With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, managerial remuneration/ Director Sitting Fee has not been paid. Accordingly, reporting under section 197(16) of the Act is not applicable.

For, M/s. Shivam Soni & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 152477W Place: Ahmedabad Date: 10th April, 2024 UDIN NO: 24178351BKEPNU1266 CA Shivam Soni Proprietor Membership No.:178351

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

RE: Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 of our Report of even date.)

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the

Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that

1. a) A According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification the company has maintained proper record showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property,

Plant and Equipments by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified by the management in a phased manner over a period of three years In accordance with this programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Based on our verification, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the title deeds of all the immovable properties. (Other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease/rent agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company as at the Balance Sheet date.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the company does not revalue its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its inventory. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of verification by management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stock and the book records were not material and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts. b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In accordance with the information and explanation given to us, the quarterly returns or statements for ending at 31st March, 2024 were filed by the Company.

3. According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification the company has made investment or provided any guarantee or security to companies or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other party.

a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the company has not provided unsecured loan to holding company.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the terms and conditions of the grant loans are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, in respect of unsecured loans to companies, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and receipts are regular

d) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, there are no amount of loan which are overdue for more than ninety days.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has not been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

4. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and representations made by the Management, the Company has not granted any loans, given any guarantees or provided any securities to the parties covered under section 185 of the Act. Accordingly, compliance under section 185 of the Act is not applicable to the company. Accordingly the provisions of Section 186 (except subsection (1) of Section 186) of the Act are not applicable to the Company. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments referred in Section 186(1) of the Act.

5. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

6. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act, for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

7 (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Income-Tax, Goods and Service Tax and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-Tax, Goods and Service Tax and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues as referred in sub clause(a) as at 31 March 2024, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed transactions as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised term loans during the period.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis by the company funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10 a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement or not issued any fully or partly convertible debenture during the year under review.

Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11 a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practice in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report on any matter under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

12 In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of Clauses 3 (xii) (a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable.

13 As per information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, all the transaction with related parties is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act 2013, wherever applicable, and all the details have been disclosed in Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

14 a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, we are of the opinion that the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit

15 According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions, within the meaning of Section 192 of the Act, with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16 a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, provision of Paragraph 3(xvi) (a to c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi) (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

17 According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses in current financial year and also not in the immediately preceding financial year.

18 According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year in the company.

19 According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20 According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not fall in the applicability of provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with respect to Section 135 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

For, M/S. SHIVAM SONI & CO. Chartered Accountants FRN: 152477W Place: Ahmedabad Date: 10th April,2024 UDIN NO: 24178351BKEPNU1266 CA SHIVAM SONI Proprietor Membership No.:178351

ANNEXURE - B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

RE: Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited

(Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) of our Report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 (the act).

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion the company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the

Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For, M/S. Shivam Soni & Co.

Chartered Accountants FRN: 152477W

Place: Ahmedabad Date: 10th April, 2024

UDIN NO: 24178351BKEPNU1266

CA Shivam Soni Proprietor Membership No.:178351