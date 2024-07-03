Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹9.26
Prev. Close₹9.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹163.23
Day's High₹9.44
Day's Low₹8.73
52 Week's High₹16.27
52 Week's Low₹6.64
Book Value₹4.27
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)293.98
P/E27.24
EPS0.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25
25
25
25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64.96
57.53
55.74
52.68
Net Worth
89.96
82.53
80.74
77.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
117.54
120.58
88.19
46.92
yoy growth (%)
-2.51
36.71
87.93
25.85
Raw materials
-104.53
-111.77
-83.63
-44.68
As % of sales
88.92
92.69
94.83
95.21
Employee costs
-1.32
-1.92
-0.6
-0.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.39
0.63
0.51
0.1
Depreciation
-0.54
-0.38
-0.11
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.84
-0.16
-0.13
-0.03
Working capital
28.37
-1.54
29.81
-1.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.51
36.71
87.93
25.85
Op profit growth
1,161.12
-70.91
67.7
46.07
EBIT growth
417.19
-29.92
72.62
43.81
Net profit growth
438.45
24.09
422.81
83.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Saremal Soni
Managing Director
Dinesh Soni
Joint Managing Director
Jitendra Soni
Independent Director
Mukeshkumar Shantilal Mandaliya
Independent Director
Rushikesh Patel
Independent Director
Alka Kamdar
Addtnl Independent Director
Saurabh Govindbhai Patel
Additional Director
Pooja Subhashbhai Jadiya
Summary
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ashapuri Gold Ornament Private Limited on June 17, 2008. Subsequently, the Company converted in to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited on January 23, 2019. The Company had started its operation from Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad, a market known for bullion and Jewellery trading. Later on, various jewelers have started their operations from C.G Road, Ahmedabad. In order to remain in line with other Jewelers, the Company shifted the operations in year 2011 from Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad to 109 to 112A, 1st Floor Supermall, Nr. Lal Bunglow, C.G. Road, Ahmedabad - 380009 in large space having 2945 Sq. Feet area. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of gold jewellery and articles of various designs/specifications viz. Jewellery Business. The Jewelries are manufactured on Job work basis at Ahmedabad and Rajkot. The Company is well known and trusted wholesaler of gold jewellery supplier, having showroom of 2945 sq. feet on prime location of C.G. Road, Ahmedabad, the newly developed main market for buying Gold and Diamond Jewellery. The design of products is done either in house or by third parties on its behalf and get the Jewelries manufactured on job work basis. During the year 2018-19, the company entered in to partnership with Mrs. Kiran Soni and Mrs. Alka Jitendra Soni, partner of M/s. Blue-Onxy Lifestyl
The Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd is ₹293.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd is 27.24 and 2.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd is ₹6.64 and ₹16.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.45%, 3 Years at 15.63%, 1 Year at -16.05%, 6 Month at 29.15%, 3 Month at 25.99% and 1 Month at -8.50%.
