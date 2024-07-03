Summary

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ashapuri Gold Ornament Private Limited on June 17, 2008. Subsequently, the Company converted in to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited on January 23, 2019. The Company had started its operation from Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad, a market known for bullion and Jewellery trading. Later on, various jewelers have started their operations from C.G Road, Ahmedabad. In order to remain in line with other Jewelers, the Company shifted the operations in year 2011 from Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad to 109 to 112A, 1st Floor Supermall, Nr. Lal Bunglow, C.G. Road, Ahmedabad - 380009 in large space having 2945 Sq. Feet area. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of gold jewellery and articles of various designs/specifications viz. Jewellery Business. The Jewelries are manufactured on Job work basis at Ahmedabad and Rajkot. The Company is well known and trusted wholesaler of gold jewellery supplier, having showroom of 2945 sq. feet on prime location of C.G. Road, Ahmedabad, the newly developed main market for buying Gold and Diamond Jewellery. The design of products is done either in house or by third parties on its behalf and get the Jewelries manufactured on job work basis. During the year 2018-19, the company entered in to partnership with Mrs. Kiran Soni and Mrs. Alka Jitendra Soni, partner of M/s. Blue-Onxy Lifestyl

