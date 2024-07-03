iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd Share Price

8.82
(-4.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:51:00 PM

  • Open9.26
  • Day's High9.44
  • 52 Wk High16.27
  • Prev. Close9.26
  • Day's Low8.73
  • 52 Wk Low 6.64
  • Turnover (lac)163.23
  • P/E27.24
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value4.27
  • EPS0.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)293.98
  • Div. Yield0
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd KEY RATIOS

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd Corporate Action

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 May 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.06%

Non-Promoter- 51.93%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price
Share Price

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25

25

25

25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

64.96

57.53

55.74

52.68

Net Worth

89.96

82.53

80.74

77.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

117.54

120.58

88.19

46.92

yoy growth (%)

-2.51

36.71

87.93

25.85

Raw materials

-104.53

-111.77

-83.63

-44.68

As % of sales

88.92

92.69

94.83

95.21

Employee costs

-1.32

-1.92

-0.6

-0.36

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.39

0.63

0.51

0.1

Depreciation

-0.54

-0.38

-0.11

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.84

-0.16

-0.13

-0.03

Working capital

28.37

-1.54

29.81

-1.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.51

36.71

87.93

25.85

Op profit growth

1,161.12

-70.91

67.7

46.07

EBIT growth

417.19

-29.92

72.62

43.81

Net profit growth

438.45

24.09

422.81

83.87

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Saremal Soni

Managing Director

Dinesh Soni

Joint Managing Director

Jitendra Soni

Independent Director

Mukeshkumar Shantilal Mandaliya

Independent Director

Rushikesh Patel

Independent Director

Alka Kamdar

Addtnl Independent Director

Saurabh Govindbhai Patel

Additional Director

Pooja Subhashbhai Jadiya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd

Summary

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ashapuri Gold Ornament Private Limited on June 17, 2008. Subsequently, the Company converted in to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited on January 23, 2019. The Company had started its operation from Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad, a market known for bullion and Jewellery trading. Later on, various jewelers have started their operations from C.G Road, Ahmedabad. In order to remain in line with other Jewelers, the Company shifted the operations in year 2011 from Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad to 109 to 112A, 1st Floor Supermall, Nr. Lal Bunglow, C.G. Road, Ahmedabad - 380009 in large space having 2945 Sq. Feet area. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of gold jewellery and articles of various designs/specifications viz. Jewellery Business. The Jewelries are manufactured on Job work basis at Ahmedabad and Rajkot. The Company is well known and trusted wholesaler of gold jewellery supplier, having showroom of 2945 sq. feet on prime location of C.G. Road, Ahmedabad, the newly developed main market for buying Gold and Diamond Jewellery. The design of products is done either in house or by third parties on its behalf and get the Jewelries manufactured on job work basis. During the year 2018-19, the company entered in to partnership with Mrs. Kiran Soni and Mrs. Alka Jitendra Soni, partner of M/s. Blue-Onxy Lifestyl
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd share price today?

The Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd is ₹293.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd is 27.24 and 2.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd is ₹6.64 and ₹16.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd?

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.45%, 3 Years at 15.63%, 1 Year at -16.05%, 6 Month at 29.15%, 3 Month at 25.99% and 1 Month at -8.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.94 %

