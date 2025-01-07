Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
117.54
120.58
88.19
46.92
yoy growth (%)
-2.51
36.71
87.93
25.85
Raw materials
-104.53
-111.77
-83.63
-44.68
As % of sales
88.92
92.69
94.83
95.21
Employee costs
-1.32
-1.92
-0.6
-0.36
As % of sales
1.12
1.59
0.68
0.76
Other costs
-7.81
-6.57
-2.89
-1.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.65
5.45
3.28
2.67
Operating profit
3.87
0.3
1.05
0.62
OPM
3.29
0.25
1.19
1.34
Depreciation
-0.54
-0.38
-0.11
-0.08
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.02
-0.42
-0.43
Other income
0.08
0.73
0
0
Profit before tax
3.39
0.63
0.51
0.1
Taxes
-0.84
-0.16
-0.13
-0.03
Tax rate
-24.97
-25.79
-26.31
-31.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.55
0.47
0.38
0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.55
0.47
0.38
0.07
yoy growth (%)
438.45
24.09
422.81
83.87
NPM
2.16
0.39
0.43
0.15
