iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.87
(0.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

117.54

120.58

88.19

46.92

yoy growth (%)

-2.51

36.71

87.93

25.85

Raw materials

-104.53

-111.77

-83.63

-44.68

As % of sales

88.92

92.69

94.83

95.21

Employee costs

-1.32

-1.92

-0.6

-0.36

As % of sales

1.12

1.59

0.68

0.76

Other costs

-7.81

-6.57

-2.89

-1.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.65

5.45

3.28

2.67

Operating profit

3.87

0.3

1.05

0.62

OPM

3.29

0.25

1.19

1.34

Depreciation

-0.54

-0.38

-0.11

-0.08

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.02

-0.42

-0.43

Other income

0.08

0.73

0

0

Profit before tax

3.39

0.63

0.51

0.1

Taxes

-0.84

-0.16

-0.13

-0.03

Tax rate

-24.97

-25.79

-26.31

-31.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.55

0.47

0.38

0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.55

0.47

0.38

0.07

yoy growth (%)

438.45

24.09

422.81

83.87

NPM

2.16

0.39

0.43

0.15

Ashapuri Gold : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.