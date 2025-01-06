iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.82
(-4.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:51:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd

Ashapuri Gold FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.39

0.63

0.51

0.1

Depreciation

-0.54

-0.38

-0.11

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.84

-0.16

-0.13

-0.03

Working capital

28.37

-1.54

29.81

-1.29

Other operating items

Operating

30.37

-1.45

30.07

-1.3

Capital expenditure

4.33

0.77

2.21

0.57

Free cash flow

34.7

-0.68

32.28

-0.73

Equity raised

77.51

46.77

50.87

12.85

Investing

-2.38

1.43

1.48

0

Financing

0.2

-0.1

4.38

7.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

110.04

47.42

89.02

19.98

