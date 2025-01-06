Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.39
0.63
0.51
0.1
Depreciation
-0.54
-0.38
-0.11
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.84
-0.16
-0.13
-0.03
Working capital
28.37
-1.54
29.81
-1.29
Other operating items
Operating
30.37
-1.45
30.07
-1.3
Capital expenditure
4.33
0.77
2.21
0.57
Free cash flow
34.7
-0.68
32.28
-0.73
Equity raised
77.51
46.77
50.87
12.85
Investing
-2.38
1.43
1.48
0
Financing
0.2
-0.1
4.38
7.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
110.04
47.42
89.02
19.98
