Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd AGM

8.73
(-0.68%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:12:00 AM

Ashapuri Gold CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
AGM 24/09/2024 The Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024) AGM 30/09/2024 (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 25.09.2024) 16th Annual General Meeting of the company which was held on today, adjourned to 30th September at 12:00 Noon due to want of quorum. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024) Please find enclosed the Notice convening 16th Adjourned Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 12:00 Noon(IST) through Video Conferencing(VC) or other audio visual Means(OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024) Please find enclosed Proceedings of Adjourned 16th Annual General Meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

