Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd Summary

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ashapuri Gold Ornament Private Limited on June 17, 2008. Subsequently, the Company converted in to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited on January 23, 2019. The Company had started its operation from Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad, a market known for bullion and Jewellery trading. Later on, various jewelers have started their operations from C.G Road, Ahmedabad. In order to remain in line with other Jewelers, the Company shifted the operations in year 2011 from Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad to 109 to 112A, 1st Floor Supermall, Nr. Lal Bunglow, C.G. Road, Ahmedabad - 380009 in large space having 2945 Sq. Feet area. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of gold jewellery and articles of various designs/specifications viz. Jewellery Business. The Jewelries are manufactured on Job work basis at Ahmedabad and Rajkot. The Company is well known and trusted wholesaler of gold jewellery supplier, having showroom of 2945 sq. feet on prime location of C.G. Road, Ahmedabad, the newly developed main market for buying Gold and Diamond Jewellery. The design of products is done either in house or by third parties on its behalf and get the Jewelries manufactured on job work basis. During the year 2018-19, the company entered in to partnership with Mrs. Kiran Soni and Mrs. Alka Jitendra Soni, partner of M/s. Blue-Onxy Lifestyle, carrying on business of Branded Readymade Garments having exclusive showrooms at Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Mehsana and Godhara. In 2019, the Company started manufacturing Jewelleries in house and reduce the dependence of getting jewellery manufactured on job work basis. On account of Own manufacturing unit, the Company complied the stringent requirement norms of the known retail brand Jewellery show room. The Client list of the Company includes leading reputed jewellery retailer which are multinational well reputed and having very good network. The Company appointed sales team for different region/city like Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, etc for further expansion of business.In March 2021, the Company raised money from public through IPO by issuing 37,05,600 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 30.01 Crore. In 2023, the Company further expanded in Bangalore, New Delhi & Mumbai by opening its own network of Branch Offices.