Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd Management Discussions

GLOBAL ECONOMIC REVIEW

Economic activity was surprisingly resilient during the global disinflation of 2022 23. Growth in employment and incomes has held steady as favorable demand and supply developments have supported major economies, despite rising central bank interest rates aimed at restoring price stability. As inflation converges toward target levels and central banks pivot toward policy easing, a tightening of fiscal policies aimed at curbing high government debt levels, with higher taxes and lower government spending, is expected to weigh on growth. The pace of expansion is also expected to remain low by historical standards as a result of factors including the long-term consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russias invasion of Ukraine, weak growth in productivity, and increasing geo-economics fragmentation.

In late 2023, headline inflation neared its prepandemic level in most economies for the first time since the start of the global inflation surge. In the last quarter of 2023, headline inflation for advanced economies was 2.3 percent on a quarter-over-quarter annualized basis, down from a peak of 9.5 percent in the second quarter of 2022. For emerging market and developing economies, inflation was 9.9 percent in the last quarter of 2023, down from a peak of 13.7 percent in the first quarter of 2022, but this average was driven by high inflation in a few countries; for the median emerging market and developing economy, inflation declined to 3.9 percent. This progress notwithstanding, inflation is not yet at target in most economies.

(Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, April 2024)

OUTLOOK

Latest projections are for the global economy to continue growing at a similar pace as in 2023 during 2024 25 and for global headline and core inflation to decline steadily. There is little change in the forecast for global growth since the January 2024 WEO Update, with some adjustments for major economies , including a further strengthening in the projection for the United States, offset by modest downward revisions across several other economies. The forecast for global growth remains higher, however, than in the October 2023 WEO. The outlook for inflation is broadly similar to that in the October 2023 WEO, with a downward revision for advanced economies, offset by an upward revision for emerging market and developing economies. Medium-term prospects for growth in world output and trade remain the lowest in decades, with the pace of convergence toward higher living standards slowing for middle- and lower-income countries.

(Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, April 2024)

Indian economy came out as a top performer in FY 2023-24 despite the domestic challenges of high inflation and subsequent monetary tightening, and setbacks in the export market due to the global slowdown. As per the second advance estimates released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), real GDP is expected to grow by 7.6% in FY 2023-24 as against 7.0% in FY 2022-23, driven by robust domestic demand, moderate inflation, a stable interest rate environment, and strong investment activities.

(Source: MOSPI)

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

India is the worlds second-largest gold consumer and the worlds largest diamond cutting and polishing centre. Where an impressive 70% of the demand is attributed to exquisite jewellery, underscores the immense growth opportunities awaiting the organised retail segment. It is also the third-highest component of retail consumption in India. Keeping in sync with global market trends, India has been deploying modern techniques to its traditional know-how and processes.

Gold jewellery demand in India is primarily driven by weddings significant role in the culture. Weddings in India holds immense importance and is marked by grand celebrations and traditions. Gold jewellery is essential to Indian weddings, representing prosperity, blessings, and the eternal bond between couples. The demand for gold jewellery remains resilient in India due to the enduring wedding demand. Families consider gold jewellery as a valuable asset, both financially and emotionally, and often pass it down through generations. This cultural significance and belief in the auspiciousness of gold ensure its continued demand in the Indian market.

The jewellery market in India is a sizeable and attractive industry, propelled by several favourable factors these include shifting customer behaviours, superior organisational capabilities, and supportive regulatory and legislative changes. These combined elements create significant tailwinds for the growth and prosperity of the jewellery sector in India.

MARKET SIZE

The global gold jewellery market, valued at $224.39 billion in 2023, is projected to grow from $232.94 billion in 2024 to USD 343.90 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.99% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific dominated the jewellery market with a market share of 39.33% in 2023.Gold is trusted more than the currency of the countries. (Sources: Fortune Business Insights)

In 2024, the revenue in the Jewelry market in India is projected to reach a staggering amount of US$81.26bn.It is worth noting that this market is expected to witness annual growth of 4.59% from 2024 to 2028, according to the compound annual growth rate (CAGR). When compared to other countries globally, in India stands out as the top revenue generator in the Jewelry market, with a projected revenue of US$81.26bn in 2024. Taking into account the population figures, it can be observed that per person revenues in India are estimated to be US$56.36 in 2024. Furthermore, it is anticipated that by 2024, 98% of the sales in the Jewelry market will be attributed to Non-Luxury. Indias jewelry market is experiencing a surge in demand for traditional gold and gemstone designs, reflecting the countrys rich cultural heritage. (Source: Statist)

INVESTMENT / DEVELOPMENT

The gems and jewellery sector is witnessing changes in consumer preferences due to adoption of western lifestyle. Consumers are demanding new designs and varieties in jewellery, and branded jewellers have managed to fulfil their changing demands better than the unorganised players Moreover, increase in per capita income has led to an increase in sales of jewellery as jewellery is a status symbol in India.

FY24 was an exceptional year for the jewellery market and is expected to expand to $100 billion by the end of 2027. The cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in the gems and jewellery sector stood at US$ 1,276 million between April 2000 - March 2024.

Notable developments are as follows:-

1. The Government has permitted 100% FDI under the automatic route in this sector.

2. In the Union Budget 2023-24, the government proposed to increase the import duty on silver dore, bars, and articles to 10% to align them with that of gold and platinum

3. The demonetisation move is encouraging people to use plastic money and debit/ credit cards for buying jewellery. This is good for the industry in the long run and will create more transparency.

4. The governments announcement on establishing gold spot exchange could help in Indias participation in determining gold price in the international market

5. BIS Hallmarking Scheme.

6. Gold Monetisation Scheme

7. Mandatory hallmarking regime

8. EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) Connectivity of Postal Service with Customs in e-commerce Policy

9. Suspension of additional tariff on goods by the US

(Source: IBEF Report on Gems and Jewellery, March 2024)

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our Company is engaged in the business of wholesale trading of Jewellery till March 2019. The Jewelleries were manufactured on Job-work basis at Ahmedabad and Rajkot. We are well known and trusted wholesaler of gold jewellery supplier, having showroom of 2945 sq. feet on prime location of C.G. Road, Ahmedabad, the newly developed main market for buying Gold and Diamond Jewellery. The design of our products is done either in house or by third parties on our behalf and get the Jewelleries manufactured on job work basis. We believe that our track record of almost two-decade attracts and signifies customers trust in the quality and purity of our products. We deal in antique Jewellery too. In addition to the above, we are also in the Trading of Gold Jewellery.

The Company has its increased its manufacturing capacity on its premises at 501 and 502, Golden Signature, B/h Ratnam Building, Off C.G Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad 380009 admeasuring 2194.02 sq. ft for starting manufacturing unit in the month of March 2019. The Company had started manufacturing Jewelleries in house and reduce the dependence of getting jewellery manufactured on job work basis. The in-house designing of the jewellery and in house manufacturing helps the company to have better management and coordination of man and material, better utilization of labour force, better inventory management and quality control on the final products. On account of Own manufacturing unit, The Company has complied the stringent requirement norms of the known retail brand Jewellery show room. The Client list of the Company includes leading reputed jewellery retailer which are multinational well reputed and having very good network.

We have sales team for different region/city like Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, etc. for further expansion of business.

Also the Company has expanded successfully in Bangalore, New Delhi & Mumbai by opening its own Branch Offices in previous FY and the said branches are performing in a good condition.

OUR COMPETITIVE STRENGTH

VAST EXPERIENCE OF OVER TWO DECADES WITH SOUND MARKET KNOWLEDGE

Our promoters Shri Saremal Soni, Shri Dinesh Soni and Shri Jitendra Soni have been involved in Jewellery business and have completed 25 years in this Industry. The Company had celebrated the Silver Jubilee of the Ashapuri Gold Ornaments in this Industry. The Promoters of our Company have a background of jewellery business and are actively involved in the operations of the Company. We get the benefit of experience from our Promoters and the core management team.

PRIME LOCATION OF OUR SHOWROOM

Most of the show rooms of Gold jewellery are located on C.G. Road and its vicinity. The 2945 sq. feet our showroom is situated at 109 to 112A, 1st Floor Supermall, Nr. Lal Bunglow, C.G. Road, Ahmedabad 380009. Most of the branded Jewellery show rooms viz. Tanishq, Joyalukkas, Malabar Gold, etc. are located in C.G. Road.

Also we have our own manufacturing facility at C. G. Road and have opened up the Branch Offices at Bangalore, New Delhi and Mumbai.

DESIGN, INNOVATION AND PRODUCT RANGE

The wide experience of our Promoters in the Gold industry helps us to know about the exact requirement of the customers, which in turn helps to design the products accordingly. Our wide range of product offerings caters to diverse customer segments, from the value market to high-end customized jewellery. Our product profile includes antique, traditional, bridal contemporary and combination designs across jewellery lines, usages and price points.

LONG TERM RELATIONS WITH CLIENTS:

We believe in providing quality products and timely delivery of the products as per the requirement of customers, which in turn has helped the Company to build very strong relations with them and the Company was able to fetch repetitive orders from the same customers.

QUALITY OF OUR PRODUCTS

The in-house designing of the jewellery and in house manufacturing helps the company to have better management and coordination of man and material, better utilization of labour force, better inventory management and quality control on the final products. On account of Own manufacturing unit, The Company has complied the stringent requirement norms of the known retail brand Jewellery show room. We guarantee our esteemed customers for the time bound delivery of the products.

STRONG IN-HOUSE DESIGNING CAPABILITIES

Our in house designers who have been using both conventional and modern jewellery designing methods and continuously focuses on creating newer and newer designs. Our designing team concentrates on creating a wide variety of designs in Indo-western, & modern jewelleries.

SUPPLIER TO REPUTED RETAIL SHOW ROOMS (COMPANIES):

On account of Own manufacturing unit, The Company has complied the stringent requirement norms of the known retail brand Jewellery show room. The Client list of the Company includes leading reputed jewellery retailer which are multinational well reputed and having very good network.

SWOT ANALYSIS

The Promoters have been involved in the Jewellery business since 25 years Very good reputation and trust in the market Most of our designs are very antique and unique Showroom is located at a prime location i.e. C.G Road, Ahmedabad Strength Branch offices in Bangalore, New Delhi, Chennai & Mumbai Understanding of Customer Preference. Supplier to Reputed Retail Show Rooms (Companies) Limited geographical area of Operations Family owned unit resulting in Lack of Professionalism. Weakness Uncertainty in market fluctuations. To tie-up with large chain jewelry retail stores for supply of jewelry Started in house manufacturing unit. Opportunit Recruited sales team to cover the wide region Threat We may face competition from organized and unorganized sector. Dealing in lifestyle products, economic slowdown will reduce the demand and hamper the growth of the Company. Fluctuation in raw material, since the prices are going up and theres volatility in prices of gold.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

Risk Impact Macro-Economic Risk Newer variants of the Covid-19 pandemic, ongoing geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, rising inflationary pressures and monetary tightening may reduce consumer spending and impact the growth of the gems and jewelry industry. Margin Risk Fluctuations in commodity prices and exchange rates may impact the margins and profitability of the Company. Competition Risk The gems and jewelry industry faces stiff competition from the growing presence of unorganized players Inability to produce high quality and aesthetic products may affect the market share and growth of organized players Raw Material Risk Failure to procure raw materials at competitive prices may adversely impact the Companys business operations.

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Human resource is an asset to any industry, sourcing and managing is very important task for the management. We believe that our employees are the key to the success of our business. We focus on hiring and retaining employees and workers who have prior experience in jewellery manufacturing Industry and wholesale marketing. We view this process as a necessary tool to maximize the performance of our employees. We have not experienced any strikes, work stoppages, labour disputes or actions by or with our employees and we have good and cordial relationship with our employees. As on 31st March 2023 the Company had a total of 64 employees.

SEGMENT WISE OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The Companys main business is manufacturing of Gold Ornaments and all the activities of the Company during the year are related to this business. As such there are no separate reportable segments.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

The Companys total Revenue from operation of the company during the Financial Year 2023-24 is

16,506.73 Lakhs as against 15,800.63 Lakhs of the previous year registering a growth of 4.50% in revenue of Company.

Further The Company has made net profit of 742.67 Lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 as against 178.66 Lakhs of previous year after considering Depreciation and Provision of tax and registered a growth of 315.68% in Net Profit of the Company

INTERNAL CONTROL

The Company has set up a proper and adequate and sound internal control system to safeguard the Groups assets and to enhance shareholders investment, as well as reviewing its adequacy and effectiveness of the said system. The duty of reviewing the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control system has been assigned to the Audit Committee ("AC"), to seek assurance on the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control system through reports it receives from independent reviews conducted by the Internal Auditor. The Company constantly reviews its processes and the systems with an aim to remain competitive and address the changing regulatory and business environment. The Control Systems provide a reasonable assurance of recording the transactions of its operations in all material aspects and of providing protection against misuse or loss of Companys assets. The external auditors as well as the internal auditors periodically review the internal control systems, policies and procedures for their adequacy, effectiveness and continuous operation for addressing risk management and mitigation strategies.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS ON STANDALONE OPERATIONS

Ratios FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 % Change Remarks Debtors Turnover 7.34 8.80 -16.59 An Increase in Revenue on Credit and Expansion of customer base is reason for decrease in Debtor Turnover Inventory Turnover 2.85 2.75 3.30 An Increase in Sales has resulted into increase in Inventory Turnover ratio. Interest Coverage 22.14 9.49 133.31 Higher EBIT is attributed to increase in interest coverage ratio. Current Ratio 15.98 10.04 59.20 Increase in current assets like trade receivables are attributed to increase in current ratio. Debt Equity Ratio 0.02 0.08 -75.76 Decrease in borrowing attributed to decrease in debt equity ratio. Operating Profit Margin % 6.91 2.39 189.12 High EBIT and Revenue is attributed to High profit margin in current year. Net Profit Margin % 4.50 1.13 297.92 Increase in net profit attributed to high net profit margin in current year. Return on Networth % 11.65 3.31 252.25 High PAT for the current year attributed to Increase in return on net worth.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectation or predication may be "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include raw material availability and prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principal markets, changes in government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India and the countries in which the Company conducts business and other incidental factors.