To,

The Members of,

ASHAPURI GOLD ORNAMENT LIMITED

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their Report on the business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHLIGHTS/PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

The Boards Report is prepared based on the stand alone financial statements of the company.

Amount in Lakhs

PARTICULAR FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Total Income for the year was 16,685.29 15,813.69 Operating & Administrative expenses 15,588.64 15,469.52 Profit/(Loss) Before Depreciation And Taxes 1,096.65 344.17 Less: Depreciation 93.20 104.26 Net Profit/(Loss) Before Tax 1,003.45 239.91 Less: Current Tax 250.92 66.50 Deferred Tax 9.86 (5.25) Profit/(Loss) After Tax 742.67 178.66 Earnings Per Share:- Basic 0.30 0.07 Diluted 0.30 0.07

2. OPERATION & REVIEW

The Companys total Revenue from operation of the company during the Financial Year 2023-24 is

16506.73 Lakhs as against 15813.69 Lakhs of the previous year. The Company has made net profit of 742.67 Lakhs for the financial year 2022-23 as against 178.66 Lakhs of previous year after considering Depreciation and Provision of tax.

The Earning Per Share of the Company for the year 2023-24 is 0.30/-(Basic & Diluted). The Management is looking forward to get better result in next year and increase in Profit.

3. DIVIDEND

The Board of directors of your company has not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

4. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Since there was no unpaid/unclaimed dividend, the provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply.

5. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the year under review, the Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserves account.

6. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF THE BUSINESS

During the year, there is no change in the nature of the business of the Company.

7. SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE (JV) AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, JV and Associates Companies.

8. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There have been no material changes and commitments since the close of the financial year i.e. 31st March, 2024 till the date of signing of this Directors Report, affecting the financial position of your Company except:-

? The Company has after the closure of financial year floated a Right Issue of 83328666 fully paid equity shares at the rate of 5.85/- per share, resulting into a total issue of 4874.73 lakhs. The said issue was pursuant to the In-Principle approval received from the Stock Exchange i.e. BSE Ltd. on February 19, 2024.

9. CHANGES IN AUTHORISED AND PAID UP SHARE CAPITAL

During the Year under review following changes occurred in the Capital Structure of the Company:-

Particulars Amount ( ) Authorized Share Capital Share Capital as on 01.04.2023 2,50,00,000 Equity Shares of 10/- Each 25,00,00,000 Corporate Action Sub Division of Share Capital having Face Value of 10/- 25,00,00,000 Each into 1/- Each (vide resolution passed Via Postal Ballot at 28th June, 2023) Addition of Shares 16,00,00,000 Creation of additional 160000000 new equity shares of 1/- each aggregating to 16,00,00,000/- (vide resolution passed at 15th AGM at 23rd September, 2023) Share Capital as on 31.03.2024 41,00,00,000 41,00,00,000 Equity Shares of 1/- Each Issue, Subscribed and Paid Up Share Capital Share Capital as on 31.03.2024 249986000 Equity Shares of 1/- Each(Fully Paid Up) 24,99,86,000

10. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All contracts/ arrangements/ transactions entered by your Company during the financial year under review with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis and is in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations. During the year, there are no materially significant related party transactions entered by your Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of your Company at large. There were no materially significant Related Party

Transactions made by your Company during the year that required shareholders approval under

Regulation 23 of the Listing Regulations.

There are no material related party transactions which are not in ordinary course of business or which are not on arms length basis and hence there is no information to be provided as required under Section

134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

The details of transactions with related parties as required are provided in Form AOC-2 is annexed as

‘Annexure A

11. PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE, GUARANTEES GIVEN AND SECURITIES

PROVIDED UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, are given in the notes to the standalone financial statements provided in this Annual Report.

12. FIXED DEPOSITS / DEPOSITS

During the year under review your Company has not accepted or invited any fixed deposits from the public and there were no outstanding fixed deposits from the public as on the Balance Sheet date. Your Company has not accepted deposit from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

13. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 164(2) AND CONFIRMATION OF REGISTRATION OF INDEPENDENT

DIRECTORS WITH INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS DATABANK:

None of the Directors of your Company are disqualified from being appointed as Directors as specified under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

As required under Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, all the Independent Directors have complied the registration with Independent Directors Databank.

14. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Board of Directors of your company has various Executive and Non-Executive Directors including Independent Directors who have wide experience in different disciplines of corporate functioning.

As per the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Shri Saremal C Soni (DIN: 02288750), is liable to retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer himself for re-appointment. Details of Director seeking re-appointment as required under the Listing Regulations are provided in the Notice forming part of this Annual Report. Their re-appointments are appropriate and in the best interest of the Company.

With approval of Shareholder in the 15th AGM Shri Saremal C Soni as Chairman and Managing Director, Shri Dineshkumar S Soni as Managing Director and Shri Jitendrakumar S Soni as Joint Managing Director, were reappointed for a period of 5(Five) years with effect from January 01st, 2024.

BOARD DIVERSITY:

None of the Directors of the Company is disqualified for being appointed as Director as specified in Section 164(2) of the Act.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

As of the date of this report the KMPs are as follows:

Sr. No Name of the KMP Designation 1 Shri Saremal Champalal Soni Chairman & Managing Director 2 Shri Dineshkumar Saremal Soni Managing Director 3 Shri Jitendrakumar Saremal Soni Joint Managing Director 4 Shri Jitendrakumar Saremal Soni Chief Financial Officer 5 Shri Dharmesh Jayendra Shah Company Secretary 6 Shri Jenik Dineshkumar Soni Chief Executive Officer

15. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

A statement containing the names and other particulars of employees in accordance with the Provision of Section 197 (12) of the Act read with rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is appended as "Annexure-B" to its report.

16. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Your Company has a program to familiarize Independent Directors with regard to their roles, rights, responsibilities in your Company, nature of the industry in which your Company operates, the business model of your Company, etc.

The purpose of Familiarization Programme for Independent Directors is to provide insights into your Company to enable the Independent Directors to understand its business in depth and contribute significantly to your Company. Your Company has already carried out the familiarization programme for Independent Directors. The Familiarization Programme Imparted to Independent Directors in terms of Regulation 25(7) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is available on your Companys website (www.ashapurigold.com) at the below link:

https://api.ashapurigold.com/uploads/file/8-Directors-Familiarisation-Programme.pdf

17. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS / STATEMENT OF DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

UNDER SECTION 149(7) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND REGULATIONS 16(1) (B) AND 25(8) OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 AND CONFIRMATION OF REGISTRATION WITH INDEPENDENT

The Independent Directors have given declarations to your Company under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that they meet the criteria of independence provided under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulations 16(1)(b) and 25(8) of Securities and Exchange Board of India

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘the Listing Regulations).

The Board of Directors of your Company confirms that the Independent Directors fulfill the conditions specified in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations and are independent of the management. List of Key skills, expertise and core competencies of the Board is provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report.

The Board of Directors of your Company confirms that the Independent Directors have given their confirmation / declaration to your Company, that in terms of Rule 6(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, they have registered themselves with the Independent

Directors database maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

18. BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 the Board evaluated the effectiveness of its functioning and that of the Committees and of individual directors by seeking their inputs on various aspects of Board/Committee. The evaluation covered functioning and composition of the Board and its committees, understanding of the roles and responsibilities, experience, competencies, participation at the Board and Committee meetings, corporate governance practices etc.

Evaluation of the Board and its compositions was carried out through a defined process covering the areas of the Boards functioning viz. composition of the Board and Committees, understanding of roles and responsibilities, experience and competencies, contribution at the meetings etc.

Your Directors have expressed satisfaction to the evaluation process.

The manner in which evaluation has been carried out has been explained in detail in the Corporate Governance Report, forming part of this Annual Report.

19. DISCLOSURES:

Number of Board Meetings conducted during the year under review

During year under review Board Meetings were duly convened and held as per the provisions of the Act. Total number of Board meetings convened and held along with dates is mentioned in the Corporate Governance report forming part of the Director Report.

20. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with explanation relating to material departures;

(b) The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit/loss of the company for that period;

(c) The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis and;

(e) The directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

(f) The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

21. REVIEW OF ANNUAL ACCOUNTS BY AUDIT COMMITTEE:

Financials of your Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 were reviewed by the Audit Committee before being placed before the Board.

22. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website on https://ashapurigold.com/investors/announcements

23. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS

AND OUTGO:

The information as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, for the financial year ended as on 31st March, 2024, are as under:

1. Part A & B pertaining to conservation of energy and technology absorption are not applicable to your Company.

2. Foreign Exchange earnings and outflow: Outflow - NIL Earnings NIL

24. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED AGAINST YOUR COMPANY BY THE REGULATORS

OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(3)(q) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(5)(vii) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, it is confirmed that during the Financial Year under review, there are no significant or material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and your Companys operations in future.

25. AUDIT COMMITTEE AND OTHER BOARD COMMITTEES

The details pertaining to the composition of the Audit Committee and its role and details of other committees of the Company are included in the Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of this Annual Report.

26. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Your Company promotes ethical behavior in all its business activities and has put in place a mechanism for reporting illegal or unethical behavior.

The Board of Director of your Company has adopted and established a Vigil Mechanism as per the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the Regulation 22 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Your Company has established / adopted a Whistle Blower Policy (Vigil Mechanism) for directors and employees of your Company to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of your Companys Code of Conduct or ethics policy. The Whistle Blower Policy ensures that strict confidentiality is maintained whilst dealing with concerns and also that no discrimination will be meted out to any person for a genuinely raised concern. The policy provides adequate safeguard against victimization of director(s) / employee(s) who has availed the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. During the year under review, no employee or personnel has been denied access to the Audit Committee.

The policy document can be downloaded from your Companys website (www.ashapurigold.com), at the below link: https://api.ashapurigold.com/uploads/file/Whistle-Blower-Policy.pdf

27. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

The Company has in the financial year under review has not satisfied any condition provided under section 135(1) of the Act hence it has not formed any such committee.

28. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND

VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of loans from the Bank or Financial Institutions.

29. DISCLOSURES AS PER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION,

PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your Company has adopted a policy against sexual harassment in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. The Company has constituted Internal Complaints Committee for redressal of complaints on sexual harassment. During the year, the Company had not received any complaint on sexual harassment and no complaint was pending as on March 31, 2024.

30. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

Pursuant to Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (‘Listing Regulations), a detailed review of operations, performance and future outlook of your Company and its business is given in the Management Discussion and Analysis which forms part of this Report and are given in Annexure - C

31. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, (SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015) a report on Corporate Governance along with a Certificate from the Secretarial Auditor towards compliance of the provisions of Corporate Governance, forms an integral part of this Annual Report and are given in Annexure - D.

The CEO and CFO have certified to the Board with regard to financial statements and other matters as required under Regulation 17(8) read with Schedule II to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 under

Annexure E.

32. LISTING FEES

The Equity Shares of your Company are listed on the BSE Limited (BSE). Your Company has paid the applicable listing fees to the above Stock Exchanges for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25.

33. ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by your Company, work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultants and the reviews performed by management and the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that your Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective with reference to the financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

34. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP

Stakeholders relations have been cordial during the year. As a part of compliance, your Company has constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee in compliance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per Regulation 20 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 to consider and resolve the grievances of security holders of your Company. There were no investors grievances pending as on 31st March, 2024. A confirmation to this effect has been received from Bigshare Services Private Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of your Company.

35. REPORTING OF FRAUD BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in your Company by its Officers or Employees to the Audit Committee and / or to the Board under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

36. AUDITORS

Statutory Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s. Shivam Soni & Co., Chartered Accountants , Ahmedabad [Firm Registration No.152477W] were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th September, 2021 for a term of five consecutive years from conclusion of the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company till the conclusion of the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company

The Company has received a confirmation from the said Auditors that they are not disqualified to act as the Auditors and are eligible to hold the office as Auditors of the Company.

Secretarial Auditors

The Board of Directors, pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, appointed Shri Mukesh H Shah, Company Secretary in Practice, sole proprietor of M/s Mukesh H. Shah & Co., Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company, to carry out the Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-24. Secretarial Audit Report, issued by the Secretarial Auditor in Form No. MR -3 forms part of this Report and is annexed herewith as Annexure G.

Cost Auditors

Your Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148 of the Act and not required to appoint Cost Auditor.

Internal Auditor

M/s. Bharat H Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad has been appointed as Internal Auditors of the Company. The Internal Auditor is appointed on yearly basis. The Internal Auditor performs the duties of Internal Auditors of the Company and their report is reviewed by the Audit Committee.

37. AUDITORS REPORT AND SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT

There are no disqualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimers in the auditors report and secretarial auditors report.

38. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Company has maintained healthy, cordial and harmonious industrial relations at all levels. Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation to employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication and commitment.

The Board place on record its appreciation for the support and co-operation your Company has been receiving from its investors, customers, vendors, bankers, financial institutions, business associates, Central & State Government authorities, Regulatory authorities and Stock Exchanges. Your Board looks forward for the long-term future with confidence, optimisms and full of opportunities.