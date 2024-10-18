Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 together with Limited Review Report thereon by the statutory auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg., 2015 we would like to inform that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on today 18th October, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following:- 1. Un-audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 together with the Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015; 2. All other businesses as per agenda circulated. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024) Revised Intimation cum Outcome of the Resignation of Managing Director along with the Resignation Letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 22 Jun 2024

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 together with limited review report thereon by the statutory auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015; 2. Draft Director Report along with its annexures and notice calling 16th AGM; 3. Other matters in relation to 16th AGM; 4. Propose reappointment of Shri Rushikesh H Patel as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company; 5. Appointment of M/s. Mukesh H Shah & Co. Company Secretaries Ahmedabad as scrutinizer for scrutinizing the remote e-voting and voting at 16th AGM; 6. Constitution of CSR Committee; 7. Consider variation in terms of object of the right issue as stated in the Letter of Offer if any which would be subject to approval of members in the AGM; 8. Any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. The Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 are enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 5 Jun 2024

The Board of Directors have approved the Allotment of Right Shares. Further details are enclosed in the Letter of Outcome.

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Final Letter of Offer(LOO) for the Right Issue of the Company; 2. Issue Open and Close Date; 3. All other matter. Pursuant to Reg.30 of SEBI(LODR) Reg.2015 the Outcome of Board Meeting held today is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Final Letter of Offer for the purpose of Right Issue of the Company; 2. Issue Opening and Closing Date; 3. All other matters. The Board Meeting to be held on 19/04/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2024 27 Mar 2024