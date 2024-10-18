iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Oct 20241 Oct 2024
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 together with Limited Review Report thereon by the statutory auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg., 2015 we would like to inform that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on today 18th October, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following:- 1. Un-audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 together with the Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015; 2. All other businesses as per agenda circulated. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024) Revised Intimation cum Outcome of the Resignation of Managing Director along with the Resignation Letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202422 Jun 2024
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 together with limited review report thereon by the statutory auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015; 2. Draft Director Report along with its annexures and notice calling 16th AGM; 3. Other matters in relation to 16th AGM; 4. Propose reappointment of Shri Rushikesh H Patel as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company; 5. Appointment of M/s. Mukesh H Shah & Co. Company Secretaries Ahmedabad as scrutinizer for scrutinizing the remote e-voting and voting at 16th AGM; 6. Constitution of CSR Committee; 7. Consider variation in terms of object of the right issue as stated in the Letter of Offer if any which would be subject to approval of members in the AGM; 8. Any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. The Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 are enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)
Board Meeting5 Jun 20245 Jun 2024
The Board of Directors have approved the Allotment of Right Shares. Further details are enclosed in the Letter of Outcome.
Board Meeting25 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Final Letter of Offer(LOO) for the Right Issue of the Company; 2. Issue Open and Close Date; 3. All other matter. Pursuant to Reg.30 of SEBI(LODR) Reg.2015 the Outcome of Board Meeting held today is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
Board Meeting19 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Final Letter of Offer for the purpose of Right Issue of the Company; 2. Issue Opening and Closing Date; 3. All other matters. The Board Meeting to be held on 19/04/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)
Board Meeting10 Apr 202427 Mar 2024
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 together with the Auditors Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015; 2. Appointment of M/s. Mukesh H. Shah & Co. Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25; 3. Appointment of M/s. Bharat H. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditors of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25; 4. Any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. The Board has in its meeting today consider and approve all the matter as per attachment Issue of 83328666 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.1/-(Rupee One Only) each for cash at an Issue Price of Rs.5.85/-(Five Rupees Paisa Eighty Five Only) per Equity Shares, including premium of Rs. 4.85/-(Four Rupees Paisa Eighty Five Only) per Equity Share, aggregating upto Rs.48,74,72,696.10/- to all the existing eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company on Rights Basis; Right Entitlement Ratio 1(One) Right Equity Shares for every 3(Three) Fully paid-up Equity Share held by the Eligible Equity Shareholder as on the Record Date. The record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholder will be 18th April, 2024; Appointed M/s. Mukesh H. Shah & Co., Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25; Appointed of M/s. Bharat H. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditors of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25; The Audited Results along with Auditor Report is Attached The Board has in its meeting today consider and approve all the matter as per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.04.2024)

