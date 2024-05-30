To the Members of Ashiana Ispat Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

QUALIFIEDOPINION

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Ashiana Ispat Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion’ section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian accounting standards (Ind AS) specified under Sec 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR QUALIFIED OPINION

1) (a) Trade receivables include an amount of Rs. 15.06 crores that have been outstanding for more than three years. This has led to a significant increase in credit risk. The company has not made any provision of Expected Credit Loss (ECL) as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 109, "Financial Instruments," where an entity is required to assess and recognize impairment losses based on the expected credit loss model. In the absence of Information, we are unable to comment on the possible effect on the company.

(b) Reference is invited to note no. 45, out of the Trade Receivables, an amount of Rs. 660.80 Lakhs is receivable from companies where proceedings under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) are pending with the NCLT. The claim of the company has been admitted and accepted by NCLT.

2) We draw attention to Note No. 47 of the financial statements, which describes that the company has requested confirmation for the balances of Trade Payables, Trade Receivables, Loans and Advances, and Current Liabilities from the respective parties. However, as of the date of this report, the company has not received responses to these confirmation requests.

As a result, we were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding these balances through external confirmations. Consequently, we are unable to verify the completeness, existence, and accuracy of these balances as reported in the financial statements.

This matter was considered in determining the nature, timing, and extent of our audit procedures applied in our audit of the financial statements, and in forming our opinion on these financial statements.

Our opinion is modified in the respect of the above matter.

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements’ section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics’ issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Description of Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matters 1. Revenue from the sale of goods Our procedures included: Revenue from the sale of goods (hereinafter referred to as “Revenue”) is recognized when the Company performs its obligation to its customers and the amount of revenue can be measured reliably and recovery of the consideration is probable. Evaluating the design and implementation of Company’s controls in respect of revenue recognition. Testing the effectiveness of such controls over revenue cut off at year end. The timing of such recognition in case of sale of goods is when the control over the same is transferred to the customer, which is mainly upon delivery. The timing of revenue recognition is relevant to the reported performance of the Company. The management considers revenue as a key measure for evaluation of performance. There is a risk of revenue being recorded before control is transferred. Testing the supporting documentation for sales transactions recorded during the period closer to the year end and subsequent to the year end, including examination of credit notes issued after the year end to determine whether revenue was recognized in the correct period. Performing analytical procedures on current year revenue based on monthly trends and where appropriate, conducting further enquiries and testing. Assessing the appropriateness of the Company’s revenue recognition accounting policies in line with IND AS 115 (“Revenue from Contracts with Customers”) and testing thereof. Refer Note no. 1.7 material Accounting Policies; and note no. 22 2. Revenue from Operations; of the Financial Statements Claims and exposures relating to taxation and litigation (as described in note 32& 45 of the financial statements) Our audit procedures included the following: The Company has disclosed in note 32 of the financial statements, contingent liabilities of Rs 31.40 lakh in respect of disputed claims/ levies under income tax and in note 45 of financial statement, case on trade receivable. We obtained understanding, evaluated the design, and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls related to the identification, recognition and measurement of provisions for disputes, potential claims and litigation, and contingent liabilities. Taxation and litigation exposures have been identified as a key audit matter due to: We obtained details of legal and tax disputed matters and evaluation made by the management and assessed management’s position through discussions on both the probability of success in significant cases, and the magnitude of any potential loss. Significance of these amounts and large number of disputed matters with Income We read external legal opinions (where considered necessary) and other evidence to corroborate management’s assessment of the risk profile in respect of legal claims. Tax authorities. We involved tax specialists to assist us in evaluating tax positions taken by management. Significant judgement and assumptions required by management in assessing the exposure of each case to evaluate whether there is a need to set up a provision and We assessed the relevant disclosures made in the standalone financial statements for compliance in accordance with the requirements of Ind-37 measurement of exposures as well as the disclosure of contingent liabilities. We focused on this matter because of the potential financial impact on the financial statements. Additionally, the treatment of taxation and litigation cases require significant judgement due to the complexity of the cases, timescales for resolution and involvement of various authorities.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, was carried out and reported by the erstwhile statutory auditors S.SINGHAL AND COMPANY, Chartered Accountants, having firm registration no. 001526C, who had expressed unmodified opinion on those financial statements vide their report dated May 30, 2023, whose report have been furnished to us and which have been relied upon by us for the purpose of audit of the financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and, except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the managerial remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year are in within limit, aslaid down under in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B” to this report.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer note 32 and 45 to the financialstatements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There were no amount which are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

3. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds havebeen received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”),with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

4. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

5. Based on our examination, the company has not used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.(refer note. 48 of the financial statements)

For Khiwani & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 002589N

Rajesh Kumar Khiwani Partner Membership No. 081792

Place: Delhi

Date: May 30, 2024

UDIN: 24081792BKCEUl1325

Annexure A

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our report of even date

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i). (a) (A) The Company is in the process of updating its records to show full particulars,including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has not capitalized any intangible assets in the books of the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(b).According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has a program of verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so as to cover all the items once in every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain items of Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were not physically verified by the management during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the title deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of the immovable properties, (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in Favor of the Company) are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and records provided, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii). (a)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, physical verification of the inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification when compared with books of account.

(b). As disclosed in note 41 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements including clarifications provided by the banks, the quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company with such banks are not in agreement with the books of account of the Company which is summarised below:

Quarter ending Name of the bank Particulars of Securities Provided Amount as per Books of Accounts Amount as reported in the quarterly return /statement Amount of Difference in (%) 30th June, 2023 State of India and Yes Bank Stock & Books Debts 7193.04 8140.26 13.17% 30th Sep, 2023 State of India and Yes Bank Stock & Books Debts 7834.29 8171.95 4.31% 31st Dec, 2023 State of India and Yes Bank Stock & Books Debts 7658.79 7957.24 3.90% 31st Mar, 2024 State of India and Yes Bank Stock & Books Debts 8143.24 8382.61 2.94%

(iii). As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year except as stated below.

a) As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has provided advance repayable on demand to parties in earlier year and current year, a part of which is still outstanding as on date of balance sheet, details is stated below.

A) The Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, with respect to loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. B) The company has provided advance with respect to loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates as under:

Amount in Lakh

Loans Advancein the nature of loan* Guarantees Security The aggregate amount during the year (Net) balance outstanding at the balance sheet date NIL 5.84 NIL NIL NIL 44.63 NIL NIL

*’ The Advances represent advances given to employees.

b) As per the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the terms and conditions of the advances in the nature of loans to its employees, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the loans and advances granted to employees are interest free. Therepayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been generally regular.

d) As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans and advances given except for an advance amounting to Rs. 3.58 lakhs.

e) As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no loan or advance in the nature of loan grantedand falling due during the yearhas been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, and based on audit procedures conducted by us, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iv). According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v). The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable.

(vi). We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, related to the manufacture of its products, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii). (a)Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax (GST), provident fund, employees’ state insurance, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in (a) above which have not been deposited by the Company on account of any disputes, except as below stated:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (Lakh) Period Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.16 AY 2013- 14 CIT(Appeal) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 22.37 AY 2014- 15 CIT(Appeal) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2.69 AY 2015- 16 CIT(Appeal) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 5.18 AY 2018- 19 CIT(Appeal)

(viii). In our opinion, based on audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(ix). (a) In our opinion, based on audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the audit year, the company has not been granted a fresh term loans. Accordingly, clause 3(ix(c) of the Order is not applicable

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company do not have any subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company do not have any subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x). (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xi). (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii). According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii). In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of audit, Company is in compliance with the Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv). (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have reviewed the internal audit reports of the Company issued to date for the audit period.

(xv). In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company

(xvi). (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii). The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

(xviii).There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors;

(xix). According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due

(xx). In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provision of the section 135corporate social responsibility of companies act 2023 is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a). (b) of the Order is not applicable

(xxi). The company does not have any subsidiaries or holding companies. Accordingly, clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For Khiwani & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 002589N

Rajesh Kumar Khiwani Partner Membership No. 081792

Place: Delhi

Date: May 30, 2024

UDIN: 24081792BKCEUl1325

ANNEXURE B

To the Independent Auditor’s Report of even date on the financial statements of Ashiana Ispat Limited.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Ashiana Ispat Limited(“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143 (10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Khiwani & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 002589N

Rajesh Kumar Khiwani Partner Membership No. 081792

Place: Delhi

Date: May 30, 2024

UDIN: 24081792BKCEUl1325