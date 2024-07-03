iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashiana Ispat Ltd Share Price

43
(-8.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open45.99
  • Day's High45.99
  • 52 Wk High62.65
  • Prev. Close46.78
  • Day's Low42.5
  • 52 Wk Low 29.1
  • Turnover (lac)12.41
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.42
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ashiana Ispat Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

45.99

Prev. Close

46.78

Turnover(Lac.)

12.41

Day's High

45.99

Day's Low

42.5

52 Week's High

62.65

52 Week's Low

29.1

Book Value

46.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ashiana Ispat Ltd Corporate Action

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Ashiana Ispat Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ashiana Ispat Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.59%

Non-Promoter- 58.40%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ashiana Ispat Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.96

7.96

7.96

7.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.73

29.18

26.18

24.93

Net Worth

38.69

37.14

34.14

32.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

294.98

309.6

294.64

203.21

yoy growth (%)

-4.72

5.07

44.99

5.75

Raw materials

-260.37

-272.47

-228.31

-157.14

As % of sales

88.26

88

77.48

77.33

Employee costs

-1.91

-3.46

-2.32

-1.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.43

-11.79

5.43

4.42

Depreciation

-1.26

-1.31

-1.32

-1.46

Tax paid

-0.28

0.07

-1.9

-1.32

Working capital

5.42

7.25

9.93

-8.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.72

5.07

44.99

5.75

Op profit growth

-282.13

-139.54

175.98

195.71

EBIT growth

-227.83

-154.37

30.88

41.08

Net profit growth

-109.83

-432.61

13.92

377.68

No Record Found

Ashiana Ispat Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ashiana Ispat Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Naresh Chand

Managing Director

Puneet Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harun Rashid Ansari

Chairperson

Ashita Jain

Independent Director

Manoj Kumar

Independent Director

Deepak Sharma

Independent Director

Shyam Sunder

Non Executive Director

Mritunjay Kumar

Non Executive Director

Kapil Aggarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ashiana Ispat Ltd

Summary

Ashiana Ispat Limited, incorporated in 1992, is engaged in manufacturing of cold twisted (CTD)/ high-strength deformed (HSD)/thermo mechanical treatment (TMT)/ ingot bar. The Companys TMT steel bars are used in all types of construction purposes. Its CTD Steel Bars are used in buildings, reservoirs and power structures. The Companys product portfolio included Ashiana Khamdhenu HSD Bars, Ashiana Khamdhenu TMT Bars and Ashiana Khamdhenu CTD bars. The Company has launched two effective products, Kamdhenu NXT and KAY2 Xenox in 2021-22. The installed production capacity has been increased from 134000 MT to 240000 MT per annum in 2022-23.
Company FAQs

What is the Ashiana Ispat Ltd share price today?

The Ashiana Ispat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashiana Ispat Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashiana Ispat Ltd is ₹34.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashiana Ispat Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashiana Ispat Ltd is 0 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashiana Ispat Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashiana Ispat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashiana Ispat Ltd is ₹29.1 and ₹62.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ashiana Ispat Ltd?

Ashiana Ispat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.63%, 3 Years at 28.20%, 1 Year at 43.67%, 6 Month at -2.03%, 3 Month at -16.33% and 1 Month at -1.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashiana Ispat Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashiana Ispat Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.59 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.41 %

