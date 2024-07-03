Summary

Ashiana Ispat Limited, incorporated in 1992, is engaged in manufacturing of cold twisted (CTD)/ high-strength deformed (HSD)/thermo mechanical treatment (TMT)/ ingot bar. The Companys TMT steel bars are used in all types of construction purposes. Its CTD Steel Bars are used in buildings, reservoirs and power structures. The Companys product portfolio included Ashiana Khamdhenu HSD Bars, Ashiana Khamdhenu TMT Bars and Ashiana Khamdhenu CTD bars. The Company has launched two effective products, Kamdhenu NXT and KAY2 Xenox in 2021-22. The installed production capacity has been increased from 134000 MT to 240000 MT per annum in 2022-23.

Read More