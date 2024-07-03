SectorSteel
Open₹45.99
Prev. Close₹46.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.41
Day's High₹45.99
Day's Low₹42.5
52 Week's High₹62.65
52 Week's Low₹29.1
Book Value₹46.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.96
7.96
7.96
7.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.73
29.18
26.18
24.93
Net Worth
38.69
37.14
34.14
32.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
294.98
309.6
294.64
203.21
yoy growth (%)
-4.72
5.07
44.99
5.75
Raw materials
-260.37
-272.47
-228.31
-157.14
As % of sales
88.26
88
77.48
77.33
Employee costs
-1.91
-3.46
-2.32
-1.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.43
-11.79
5.43
4.42
Depreciation
-1.26
-1.31
-1.32
-1.46
Tax paid
-0.28
0.07
-1.9
-1.32
Working capital
5.42
7.25
9.93
-8.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.72
5.07
44.99
5.75
Op profit growth
-282.13
-139.54
175.98
195.71
EBIT growth
-227.83
-154.37
30.88
41.08
Net profit growth
-109.83
-432.61
13.92
377.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Naresh Chand
Managing Director
Puneet Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harun Rashid Ansari
Chairperson
Ashita Jain
Independent Director
Manoj Kumar
Independent Director
Deepak Sharma
Independent Director
Shyam Sunder
Non Executive Director
Mritunjay Kumar
Non Executive Director
Kapil Aggarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ashiana Ispat Ltd
Summary
Ashiana Ispat Limited, incorporated in 1992, is engaged in manufacturing of cold twisted (CTD)/ high-strength deformed (HSD)/thermo mechanical treatment (TMT)/ ingot bar. The Companys TMT steel bars are used in all types of construction purposes. Its CTD Steel Bars are used in buildings, reservoirs and power structures. The Companys product portfolio included Ashiana Khamdhenu HSD Bars, Ashiana Khamdhenu TMT Bars and Ashiana Khamdhenu CTD bars. The Company has launched two effective products, Kamdhenu NXT and KAY2 Xenox in 2021-22. The installed production capacity has been increased from 134000 MT to 240000 MT per annum in 2022-23.
Read More
The Ashiana Ispat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashiana Ispat Ltd is ₹34.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ashiana Ispat Ltd is 0 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashiana Ispat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashiana Ispat Ltd is ₹29.1 and ₹62.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ashiana Ispat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.63%, 3 Years at 28.20%, 1 Year at 43.67%, 6 Month at -2.03%, 3 Month at -16.33% and 1 Month at -1.72%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.