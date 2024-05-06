iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashiana Ispat Ltd EGM

42
(0.14%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Ashiana Ispat CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM2 May 20246 Jun 2024
Pursuant to section 91 of the companies Act, 2013 and applicable rules made thereunder and regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 , the register of members and share transfer book of the company will remain closed from 31.05.2024 to 06.06.2024. AS PER ATTACHMENT In compliance with regulation 30 read with part A of schedule III under SEBI ( LODR ), 2015, We hereby inform you that EGM of Ashiana Ispat Limited will be held on Thursday, 06th day of June, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) other Audio Visual Means (OVAM). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024) PURUSUANT TO REGULATION 30 READ WITH PART A & B OF SCHEDULE III OF THE SEBI (LODR) REGULATION,S 2015 WE ARE SUBMITTING HEREWITH PROCEEDING OF THE EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON THURUSDAY, JUNE 6TH ,2024 AT 11:30 AM THROUGH VIDEO CONFRENCING. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024) AS PER ATTACHMENT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024)

