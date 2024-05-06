Pursuant to section 91 of the companies Act, 2013 and applicable rules made thereunder and regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 , the register of members and share transfer book of the company will remain closed from 31.05.2024 to 06.06.2024. AS PER ATTACHMENT In compliance with regulation 30 read with part A of schedule III under SEBI ( LODR ), 2015, We hereby inform you that EGM of Ashiana Ispat Limited will be held on Thursday, 06th day of June, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) other Audio Visual Means (OVAM). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024) PURUSUANT TO REGULATION 30 READ WITH PART A & B OF SCHEDULE III OF THE SEBI (LODR) REGULATION,S 2015 WE ARE SUBMITTING HEREWITH PROCEEDING OF THE EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON THURUSDAY, JUNE 6TH ,2024 AT 11:30 AM THROUGH VIDEO CONFRENCING. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024) AS PER ATTACHMENT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024)