Ashiana Ispat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.43
-11.79
5.43
4.42
Depreciation
-1.26
-1.31
-1.32
-1.46
Tax paid
-0.28
0.07
-1.9
-1.32
Working capital
5.42
7.25
9.93
-8.17
Other operating items
Operating
5.31
-5.77
12.13
-6.54
Capital expenditure
-0.62
1.14
4.2
0.98
Free cash flow
4.69
-4.63
16.33
-5.55
Equity raised
47.54
66.9
53.05
37.23
Investing
0
0
0
-0.88
Financing
107.11
65.15
47.58
45.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
159.35
127.41
116.96
76.15
