Ashiana Ispat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

43
(-8.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashiana Ispat Ltd

Ashiana Ispat FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.43

-11.79

5.43

4.42

Depreciation

-1.26

-1.31

-1.32

-1.46

Tax paid

-0.28

0.07

-1.9

-1.32

Working capital

5.42

7.25

9.93

-8.17

Other operating items

Operating

5.31

-5.77

12.13

-6.54

Capital expenditure

-0.62

1.14

4.2

0.98

Free cash flow

4.69

-4.63

16.33

-5.55

Equity raised

47.54

66.9

53.05

37.23

Investing

0

0

0

-0.88

Financing

107.11

65.15

47.58

45.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

159.35

127.41

116.96

76.15

