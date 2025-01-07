Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
294.98
309.6
294.64
203.21
yoy growth (%)
-4.72
5.07
44.99
5.75
Raw materials
-260.37
-272.47
-228.31
-157.14
As % of sales
88.26
88
77.48
77.33
Employee costs
-1.91
-3.46
-2.32
-1.72
As % of sales
0.64
1.11
0.78
0.84
Other costs
-24.19
-38.33
-52.21
-40.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.2
12.38
17.72
19.71
Operating profit
8.49
-4.66
11.8
4.27
OPM
2.88
-1.5
4
2.1
Depreciation
-1.26
-1.31
-1.32
-1.46
Interest expense
-5.96
-6.01
-5.21
-3.71
Other income
0.16
0.19
0.16
5.31
Profit before tax
1.43
-11.79
5.43
4.42
Taxes
-0.28
0.07
-1.9
-1.32
Tax rate
-19.81
-0.65
-35.1
-30.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.15
-11.72
3.52
3.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.15
-11.72
3.52
3.09
yoy growth (%)
-109.83
-432.61
13.92
377.68
NPM
0.39
-3.78
1.19
1.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.