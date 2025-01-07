iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashiana Ispat Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42.64
(-1.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

294.98

309.6

294.64

203.21

yoy growth (%)

-4.72

5.07

44.99

5.75

Raw materials

-260.37

-272.47

-228.31

-157.14

As % of sales

88.26

88

77.48

77.33

Employee costs

-1.91

-3.46

-2.32

-1.72

As % of sales

0.64

1.11

0.78

0.84

Other costs

-24.19

-38.33

-52.21

-40.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.2

12.38

17.72

19.71

Operating profit

8.49

-4.66

11.8

4.27

OPM

2.88

-1.5

4

2.1

Depreciation

-1.26

-1.31

-1.32

-1.46

Interest expense

-5.96

-6.01

-5.21

-3.71

Other income

0.16

0.19

0.16

5.31

Profit before tax

1.43

-11.79

5.43

4.42

Taxes

-0.28

0.07

-1.9

-1.32

Tax rate

-19.81

-0.65

-35.1

-30.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.15

-11.72

3.52

3.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.15

-11.72

3.52

3.09

yoy growth (%)

-109.83

-432.61

13.92

377.68

NPM

0.39

-3.78

1.19

1.52

