Ashiana Ispat Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.96
7.96
7.96
7.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.73
29.18
26.18
24.93
Net Worth
38.69
37.14
34.14
32.89
Minority Interest
Debt
101.33
91.24
85.05
85.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.47
1.91
1.45
0.88
Total Liabilities
142.49
130.29
120.64
119.5
Fixed Assets
29.43
31.92
36.12
35.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.14
0.1
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.17
0.13
0.12
0.1
Networking Capital
110.6
96.84
83.02
82.71
Inventories
43.97
34.12
25.77
20.25
Inventory Days
25.05
Sundry Debtors
62.3
73.24
79.68
84.38
Debtor Days
104.4
Other Current Assets
35.37
30.03
11.65
8.39
Sundry Creditors
-25.57
-34.85
-30.6
-27.1
Creditor Days
33.53
Other Current Liabilities
-5.47
-5.7
-3.47
-3.21
Cash
2.17
1.28
1.38
1.36
Total Assets
142.51
130.27
120.64
119.5
