Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

ASHIANA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AS PER ATTACHMENT ASHIANA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve AS PER ATTACHMENT (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/12/2024) ASHIANA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve AS PER ATTACHMENT (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 17.12.2024) AS PER ATTACHMENT Withdrawal of Preferential issue With reference to your in-principal approval vide letter no.LOD/PREF/AM/FIP/1433/2024-2025 Dated December 03,2024 Board of Directors of Ashiana lspat Limited in their meeting held on 23 .1 2.2024 decided to not allot the equity shares under preferential allotment to non- promoters (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.12.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

ASHIANA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AS PER ATTACHMENT With reference to the above, members are hereby informed that the Board Meeting for approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter/Half Year Ended Sept 30, 2024 has been adjourned due to non-availability of Mr. Naresh Chand , Directors - Finance due to their personal reasons. The adjourned meeting will now be held on Friday, November 29, 2024 to consider the same agenda i.e. approval of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/ Half-year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

ASHIANA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AS PER ATTACHMENT ASHIANA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve AS PER ATTACHMENT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/11/2024) AS PER ATTACHMENT (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

ASHIANA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AS PER ATTACHMENT AS PER SUBMISSION Board decided not to declare the interim dividend. Kindly take the above on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

ASHIANA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AS PER ATTACHEMENT The Board Meeting commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 01:05 P.M In terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations, and approved, inter alia, following a) The Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024; and b) Limited Review Report dated August 14, 2024, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company with respect to the Unaudited Financial Results and the same as taken on record by the Board of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 01:05 P.M In terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations, and approved, inter alia, following a) The Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024; and b) Limited Review Report dated August 14, 2024, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company with respect to the Unaudited Financial Results and the same as taken on record by the Board of the Company. AS PER ATTACHMENT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 16 May 2024

ASHIANA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of lndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve among others the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Audit Report thereon for the financial year ended March 31 2024. The trading window for dealing in securities/ shares of the Company will open 48 hours after declaration of the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 3 I 2024. AS PER ATTACHMENT (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 23 Apr 2024

ASHIANA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the notice convening the Extra-ordinary general meeting of the Company and to fix the record date for the purpose of ensuing EGM and to take other related matter. AS PER ATTACHMENT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

ASHIANA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Casual vacancy arisen due to resignation of statutory auditors M/s. S. Singha I & Co. and to fill the casual vacancy it is being proposed to consider and approve appointment of M/s. Khiwani & Co. Chartered Accountant ( FRNO. 002589N) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for F.Y. 2023-2024 on the recommendations of the Audit Committee and subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) who shall hold office till the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting 2. Fixing the date of EGM and approving the draft notice calling EGM 3. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with the limited Review Report for that quarter. 4. To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman PFA the details regarding appointment of M/s Khiwani & Co. as Statutory Auditors of the Company in the Board meeting held on March 08, 2024 PFA the results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec 31, 2023 it was decided by the Board of Directors to hold meeting today, in continuation of the earlier meeting i.e March 08, 2024 at 04.30 P.M to consider and approve the Standalone unaudited Financial Stdtements under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.03.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024