iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ashirwad Capital Ltd Company Summary

4.54
(-6.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Ashirwad Capital Ltd Summary

Ashirwad Capital Limited was formerly incorporated as Ashirwad Trading and Finance Limited in May 1985. The Company name was subsequently changed from Ashirwad Trading and Finance Limited to Ashirwad Capital Limited in September 1995. It was originally promoted by Vinodkumar Bukalsaira, CP Maheshwari and NK Galav and Others. The Company earlier engaged into the business of finance leasing and other activities. In recent years, it concentrated into the business of long-term investments into capital market.The Company is a registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing of Carvings of Precious and semi precious stones, paintings, jewellery, the Company also received compensation against property.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.