Ashirwad Capital Limited was formerly incorporated as Ashirwad Trading and Finance Limited in May 1985. The Company name was subsequently changed from Ashirwad Trading and Finance Limited to Ashirwad Capital Limited in September 1995. It was originally promoted by Vinodkumar Bukalsaira, CP Maheshwari and NK Galav and Others. The Company earlier engaged into the business of finance leasing and other activities. In recent years, it concentrated into the business of long-term investments into capital market.The Company is a registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing of Carvings of Precious and semi precious stones, paintings, jewellery, the Company also received compensation against property.
