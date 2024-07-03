SectorFinance
Open₹5.04
Prev. Close₹4.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.56
Day's High₹5.04
Day's Low₹4.88
52 Week's High₹6.53
52 Week's Low₹3.05
Book Value₹2.18
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.28
P/E27.61
EPS0.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.92
9.26
8.64
5.6
Net Worth
18.92
13.26
12.64
9.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.64
-1.19
1.59
-0.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dinesh Poddar
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Poddar
Non Executive Director
Sanjiv Rungta
Independent Director
Rakesh N Garodia
Non Executive Director
Shilpa Poddar.
Non Executive Director
Rhea Poddar
Non Executive Director
Aryan Poddar.
Independent Director
Madhusudan Lohia
Non Executive Director
Prabhat Dinesh Poddar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kinjal Hiranandani
Independent Director
Harsh Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ashirwad Capital Ltd
Summary
Ashirwad Capital Limited was formerly incorporated as Ashirwad Trading and Finance Limited in May 1985. The Company name was subsequently changed from Ashirwad Trading and Finance Limited to Ashirwad Capital Limited in September 1995. It was originally promoted by Vinodkumar Bukalsaira, CP Maheshwari and NK Galav and Others. The Company earlier engaged into the business of finance leasing and other activities. In recent years, it concentrated into the business of long-term investments into capital market.The Company is a registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing of Carvings of Precious and semi precious stones, paintings, jewellery, the Company also received compensation against property.
The Ashirwad Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.92 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashirwad Capital Ltd is ₹44.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ashirwad Capital Ltd is 27.61 and 2.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashirwad Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashirwad Capital Ltd is ₹3.05 and ₹6.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ashirwad Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.36%, 3 Years at -6.40%, 1 Year at 49.70%, 6 Month at -6.23%, 3 Month at 1.64% and 1 Month at 0.20%.
