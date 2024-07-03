iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashirwad Capital Ltd Share Price

4.92
(-1.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:00 PM

  • Open5.04
  • Day's High5.04
  • 52 Wk High6.53
  • Prev. Close4.97
  • Day's Low4.88
  • 52 Wk Low 3.05
  • Turnover (lac)4.56
  • P/E27.61
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.18
  • EPS0.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ashirwad Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

5.04

Prev. Close

4.97

Turnover(Lac.)

4.56

Day's High

5.04

Day's Low

4.88

52 Week's High

6.53

52 Week's Low

3.05

Book Value

2.18

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.28

P/E

27.61

EPS

0.18

Divi. Yield

0

Ashirwad Capital Ltd Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 May, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Ashirwad Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ashirwad Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.00%

Non-Promoter- 490.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ashirwad Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.92

9.26

8.64

5.6

Net Worth

18.92

13.26

12.64

9.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.64

-1.19

1.59

-0.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Ashirwad Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ashirwad Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dinesh Poddar

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Poddar

Non Executive Director

Sanjiv Rungta

Independent Director

Rakesh N Garodia

Non Executive Director

Shilpa Poddar.

Non Executive Director

Rhea Poddar

Non Executive Director

Aryan Poddar.

Independent Director

Madhusudan Lohia

Non Executive Director

Prabhat Dinesh Poddar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kinjal Hiranandani

Independent Director

Harsh Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ashirwad Capital Ltd

Summary

Ashirwad Capital Limited was formerly incorporated as Ashirwad Trading and Finance Limited in May 1985. The Company name was subsequently changed from Ashirwad Trading and Finance Limited to Ashirwad Capital Limited in September 1995. It was originally promoted by Vinodkumar Bukalsaira, CP Maheshwari and NK Galav and Others. The Company earlier engaged into the business of finance leasing and other activities. In recent years, it concentrated into the business of long-term investments into capital market.The Company is a registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing of Carvings of Precious and semi precious stones, paintings, jewellery, the Company also received compensation against property.
Company FAQs

What is the Ashirwad Capital Ltd share price today?

The Ashirwad Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.92 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashirwad Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashirwad Capital Ltd is ₹44.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashirwad Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashirwad Capital Ltd is 27.61 and 2.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashirwad Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashirwad Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashirwad Capital Ltd is ₹3.05 and ₹6.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ashirwad Capital Ltd?

Ashirwad Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.36%, 3 Years at -6.40%, 1 Year at 49.70%, 6 Month at -6.23%, 3 Month at 1.64% and 1 Month at 0.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashirwad Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashirwad Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.00 %

