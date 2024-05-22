Convening of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company through Video Conferencing on Friday, June 14, 2024. Pursuant to the Provisions of Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith copy of advertisement published in newspaper on May 22, 2024 relating to Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting, Book Closure and E-voting information given to the shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the proceedings of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, June 14, 2024 Read less.. This is to Inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, based on the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors, the shareholders at their 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, June 14, 2024 took the following decision: 1. Appointment of Mr. Harsh Agarwal (DIN: 07771998), as a Director (Non-Executive, Independent) of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)