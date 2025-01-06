iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashirwad Capital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.85
(-2.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashirwad Capital Ltd

Ashirwad Cap. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.64

-1.19

1.59

-0.82

Other operating items

Operating

0.64

-1.19

1.59

-0.82

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

0.64

-1.19

1.59

-0.82

Equity raised

14.24

7.86

4.77

4.63

Investing

2.4

4.55

-1.91

1.29

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.04

Net in cash

17.28

11.22

4.45

5.14

