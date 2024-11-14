Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

ASHIRWAD CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024. This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 303, Tantia Jogani Industrial Estate, J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai-400011 wherein the following decisions were taken: 1. Adoption of Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board Meeting commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

ASHIRWAD CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday, August 09, 2024 at 05:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 303, Tantia Jogani Industrial Estate, J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai-400011 wherein the following decisions were taken: 1. Adoption of Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. To consider and approve amended Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. 3. To take note of the Cessation of Mr. Sanjiv Vishwanath Rungta (DIN: 00381643) as a (Non executive) Independent Director w.e.f. Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, June 27, 2024 allotted 3,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each as fully paid up Bonus Shares, in proportion of One (01) Equity Share of Re. 1/- each for every Two (02) existing Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each, to the eligible members whose names appeared in the register of members /list of beneficial owners as on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, i.e. record date fixed for this purpose. The Board Meeting Commenced at 11:30 A.M. and Concluded at 12:30 P.M.

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

ASHIRWAD CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and (ii) the proposal for declaration of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares. This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, May 10, 2024 commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company wherein the decisions were taken as per the enclosed pdf. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant Regulation 30(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company wherein the following decisions were taken: 1. Appointment of Mrs. Kinjal Sunny Hiranandani (ACS: 56956) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from March 22, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mrs. Kinjal Sunny Hiranandani as a Compliance Officer under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading), Regulations, 2015. The Meeting commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 01:00 p.m. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, February 23, 2024 has appointed Mrs. Kinjal Sunny Hiranandani as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from March 22, 2024. This is to Inform that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on Friday, February 23, 2024 has appointed Mrs. Kinjal Sunny Hiranandani as a Compliance officer under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 with effect from March 22, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

ASHIRWAD CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on December 31 2023. Please find attached herewith the Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board Meeting commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024