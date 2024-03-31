To The Members,

ASHISH POLYPLAST LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Ashish Polyplast Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of changes in equity, the Cashflow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of Significant Accounting policies and other explanatory information.( (hereinafter referred to as the financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended (" Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communticated in our report.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governace report and shareholders information but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2 As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) in our opinion, the Company has kept proper books of account as required by law, so far as appears from our examination of the books.

(c) the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) in our opinion, the afrosaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

(h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us

(a) The company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

(b) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or Entities, ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

(c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

(i) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

(j) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For, M. R. PANDHI & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.112360W A.R.Devani Place : Ahmedabad Partner Date : 25th April, 2024 Membership No.170644 UDIN : 24170644BKFENF9088

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date;

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(i) In respect of Fixed Assets

a. A The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative

details and location of the Property, Plant and Equipment.

B The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. In our opinion Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification during the year.

c. On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the

d. TChoemcpoamnypany has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. Based on our verification of the documents provided to us and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, the Company does not have any proceedings initiated or pending as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a. The physical verification of inventory has been verified by the management during the year.

The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the books records were not material and have been properly dealt in the books of account.

b. The Company has not obtained any sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Five crore during the year, from banks and/or financial institutions, on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, reporting under clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) a During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood

guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. However, during the year Company has made investments in the units of mutual fund amounting to Rs. 15 Lakhs. The outstanding balance of investments in mutual fund as on 31.03.2024 is Rs. 207.25 Lakhs.

b In respect of the aforesaid investments made, the terms and conditions under which such

investments were made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c & The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms,

d & Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on

e & clause 3(iii) (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not granted any loans or given any guarantee or provided any security in connection with such loan or made any investment to the persons covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly provision of clause 3 (iv) of the order are not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) As per the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of maintenance of cost records specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company during the year under reference.Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory and other dues:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Service tax, Goods and Services Tax, employees state insurance, provident fund, duty of excise, duty of customs and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of Sales tax, VAT, cess.

b. According to information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of excise, Goods and Services Tax, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at reporting date for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(viii) We have not come across any transaction(s) which were previously not recorded in the books of account of the Company that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(ix) a The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment

of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or

government or any government authority.

c The Company did not obtain any money by way of term loans during the year/and there were

no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (ix) (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable. d On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on

short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. e On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not

taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act. f The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its

subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, as defined under the Act.

(x) a The Company has not raised money by way of initial public issue offer / further public offer

(including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause (x) (a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

b The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or

convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause (x) (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in

accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company nor any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management.

b No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government by the

auditors of the Company in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, during the year or upto the date of this report.

c As represented by the management, no whistle blower complaints received by the Company

during the year and up to the date of this report.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to information and explanation provided by the management, The Company has not entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with provisions of Section 177 & 188 of the Act. Therefore the provisions of clause 3(xiii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) a In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and

nature of its business.

b We have considered the Internal Audit Reports of the Company issued till date, for the period

under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them during the year and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the

(xvi) a & The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of

b India Act, 1934. Therefore, reporting under clause (xvi) (a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the

Order are not applicable.

c The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 ("Directions") by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xvi) (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

d As informed by the Company, the Group to which the Company belongs has no CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, reporting under clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of this audit report and that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ASHISH POLYPLAST LIMITED.

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ASHISH POLYPLAST LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on , "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.