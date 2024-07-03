SectorPlastic products
Open₹52.1
Prev. Close₹56.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.05
Day's High₹57
Day's Low₹52.1
52 Week's High₹95.35
52 Week's Low₹19
Book Value₹20.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.04
P/E17.45
EPS3.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.4
3.4
3.4
3.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.08
2.23
2.06
1.76
Net Worth
6.48
5.63
5.46
5.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.71
12.72
12.81
12.21
yoy growth (%)
-0.06
-0.74
4.93
10.94
Raw materials
-11.03
-10.79
-11.03
-10.25
As % of sales
86.76
84.83
86.11
83.98
Employee costs
-0.54
-0.54
-0.5
-0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.42
0.15
0.24
0.23
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.2
-0.19
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.09
0
-0.03
-0.07
Working capital
-0.24
-0.94
0.33
0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.06
-0.74
4.93
10.94
Op profit growth
-2.37
-19.28
-4.08
8.81
EBIT growth
79.27
-34.92
-5.21
15.92
Net profit growth
116.96
-29.28
29.13
66.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashish Dahyabhai Panchal
Non Executive Director
Kantaben Dahyabhai Panchal
Independent Director
Khushbu Mahendrabhai Kansara
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dipti Sharma
Independent Director
Shrikant Kodarlal Priyadarshi
Independent Director
Pankajkumar Ramanbhai Parmar
Reports by Ashish Polyplast Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a public limited company in Feb.94, Ashish Polyplast Limited, is one of the distinguished manufacturers and exporters of a wide range of Premium Braided Hoses, and Flexible PVC Hoses. Initially, the organization offered Premium Braided Hose under the brand name of REALON, which is the industrial high pressure nylon, reinforced flexible hose with the latest technology. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of Manufacturing of PVC Pipes.The company set up a project to manufacture HDPE pipes and fittings, rigid reinforced flexible PVC hoses and nylon braided PVC hoses at Zak, near Ahmedabad. Currently, their products are in great demand and this governs the Companys enormous manufacturing capacity. Furthermore, the Company has been able to establish marketing channel through dealer network all over India and exports to Middle East, Gulf countries, South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.
The Ashish Polyplast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashish Polyplast Ltd is ₹19.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ashish Polyplast Ltd is 17.45 and 2.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashish Polyplast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashish Polyplast Ltd is ₹19 and ₹95.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ashish Polyplast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.50%, 3 Years at 48.96%, 1 Year at 182.36%, 6 Month at -26.56%, 3 Month at 3.93% and 1 Month at 4.53%.
