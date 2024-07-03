iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashish Polyplast Ltd Share Price

56
(-0.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:23:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open52.1
  • Day's High57
  • 52 Wk High95.35
  • Prev. Close56.36
  • Day's Low52.1
  • 52 Wk Low 19
  • Turnover (lac)1.05
  • P/E17.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.89
  • EPS3.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.04
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ashish Polyplast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

52.1

Prev. Close

56.36

Turnover(Lac.)

1.05

Day's High

57

Day's Low

52.1

52 Week's High

95.35

52 Week's Low

19

Book Value

20.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.04

P/E

17.45

EPS

3.23

Divi. Yield

0

Ashish Polyplast Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Ashish Polyplast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ashish Polyplast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:34 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.08%

Non-Promoter- 37.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ashish Polyplast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.4

3.4

3.4

3.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.08

2.23

2.06

1.76

Net Worth

6.48

5.63

5.46

5.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.71

12.72

12.81

12.21

yoy growth (%)

-0.06

-0.74

4.93

10.94

Raw materials

-11.03

-10.79

-11.03

-10.25

As % of sales

86.76

84.83

86.11

83.98

Employee costs

-0.54

-0.54

-0.5

-0.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.42

0.15

0.24

0.23

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.2

-0.19

-0.18

Tax paid

-0.09

0

-0.03

-0.07

Working capital

-0.24

-0.94

0.33

0.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.06

-0.74

4.93

10.94

Op profit growth

-2.37

-19.28

-4.08

8.81

EBIT growth

79.27

-34.92

-5.21

15.92

Net profit growth

116.96

-29.28

29.13

66.47

No Record Found

Ashish Polyplast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ashish Polyplast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashish Dahyabhai Panchal

Non Executive Director

Kantaben Dahyabhai Panchal

Independent Director

Khushbu Mahendrabhai Kansara

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dipti Sharma

Independent Director

Shrikant Kodarlal Priyadarshi

Independent Director

Pankajkumar Ramanbhai Parmar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ashish Polyplast Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in Feb.94, Ashish Polyplast Limited, is one of the distinguished manufacturers and exporters of a wide range of Premium Braided Hoses, and Flexible PVC Hoses. Initially, the organization offered Premium Braided Hose under the brand name of REALON, which is the industrial high pressure nylon, reinforced flexible hose with the latest technology. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of Manufacturing of PVC Pipes.The company set up a project to manufacture HDPE pipes and fittings, rigid reinforced flexible PVC hoses and nylon braided PVC hoses at Zak, near Ahmedabad. Currently, their products are in great demand and this governs the Companys enormous manufacturing capacity. Furthermore, the Company has been able to establish marketing channel through dealer network all over India and exports to Middle East, Gulf countries, South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Company FAQs

What is the Ashish Polyplast Ltd share price today?

The Ashish Polyplast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashish Polyplast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashish Polyplast Ltd is ₹19.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashish Polyplast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashish Polyplast Ltd is 17.45 and 2.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashish Polyplast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashish Polyplast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashish Polyplast Ltd is ₹19 and ₹95.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ashish Polyplast Ltd?

Ashish Polyplast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.50%, 3 Years at 48.96%, 1 Year at 182.36%, 6 Month at -26.56%, 3 Month at 3.93% and 1 Month at 4.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashish Polyplast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashish Polyplast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.91 %

