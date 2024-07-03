iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashish Polyplast Ltd Company Summary

49.1
(-5.79%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Ashish Polyplast Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in Feb.94, Ashish Polyplast Limited, is one of the distinguished manufacturers and exporters of a wide range of Premium Braided Hoses, and Flexible PVC Hoses. Initially, the organization offered Premium Braided Hose under the brand name of REALON, which is the industrial high pressure nylon, reinforced flexible hose with the latest technology. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of Manufacturing of PVC Pipes.The company set up a project to manufacture HDPE pipes and fittings, rigid reinforced flexible PVC hoses and nylon braided PVC hoses at Zak, near Ahmedabad. Currently, their products are in great demand and this governs the Companys enormous manufacturing capacity. Furthermore, the Company has been able to establish marketing channel through dealer network all over India and exports to Middle East, Gulf countries, South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

