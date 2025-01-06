Ashish Polyplast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.42
0.15
0.24
0.23
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.2
-0.19
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.09
0
-0.03
-0.07
Working capital
-0.24
-0.94
0.33
0.11
Other operating items
Operating
-0.12
-0.99
0.35
0.08
Capital expenditure
0
0.55
0.08
-1.89
Free cash flow
-0.11
-0.44
0.44
-1.8
Equity raised
2.86
2.44
1.88
2.08
Investing
0.35
0.25
0.34
0
Financing
-0.32
-0.62
-5.55
0.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.78
1.63
2.66
0.84
