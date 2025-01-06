iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ashish Polyplast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

55.01
(-2.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashish Polyplast Ltd

Ashish Polyplast FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.42

0.15

0.24

0.23

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.2

-0.19

-0.18

Tax paid

-0.09

0

-0.03

-0.07

Working capital

-0.24

-0.94

0.33

0.11

Other operating items

Operating

-0.12

-0.99

0.35

0.08

Capital expenditure

0

0.55

0.08

-1.89

Free cash flow

-0.11

-0.44

0.44

-1.8

Equity raised

2.86

2.44

1.88

2.08

Investing

0.35

0.25

0.34

0

Financing

-0.32

-0.62

-5.55

0.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.78

1.63

2.66

0.84

Ashish Polyplast : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashish Polyplast Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.