Ashish Polyplast Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

54.64
(-1.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:05:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashish Polyplast Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.71

12.72

12.81

12.21

yoy growth (%)

-0.06

-0.74

4.93

10.94

Raw materials

-11.03

-10.79

-11.03

-10.25

As % of sales

86.76

84.83

86.11

83.98

Employee costs

-0.54

-0.54

-0.5

-0.47

As % of sales

4.29

4.28

3.94

3.85

Other costs

-0.7

-0.93

-0.72

-0.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.5

7.36

5.61

7.43

Operating profit

0.43

0.44

0.55

0.57

OPM

3.43

3.51

4.32

4.72

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.2

-0.19

-0.18

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.1

-0.15

-0.18

Other income

0.24

0.01

0.03

0.03

Profit before tax

0.42

0.15

0.24

0.23

Taxes

-0.09

0

-0.03

-0.07

Tax rate

-22.56

-3.15

-12.6

-30.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.33

0.15

0.21

0.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.33

0.15

0.21

0.16

yoy growth (%)

116.96

-29.28

29.13

66.47

NPM

2.6

1.19

1.68

1.36

