|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.71
12.72
12.81
12.21
yoy growth (%)
-0.06
-0.74
4.93
10.94
Raw materials
-11.03
-10.79
-11.03
-10.25
As % of sales
86.76
84.83
86.11
83.98
Employee costs
-0.54
-0.54
-0.5
-0.47
As % of sales
4.29
4.28
3.94
3.85
Other costs
-0.7
-0.93
-0.72
-0.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.5
7.36
5.61
7.43
Operating profit
0.43
0.44
0.55
0.57
OPM
3.43
3.51
4.32
4.72
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.2
-0.19
-0.18
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.1
-0.15
-0.18
Other income
0.24
0.01
0.03
0.03
Profit before tax
0.42
0.15
0.24
0.23
Taxes
-0.09
0
-0.03
-0.07
Tax rate
-22.56
-3.15
-12.6
-30.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.33
0.15
0.21
0.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.33
0.15
0.21
0.16
yoy growth (%)
116.96
-29.28
29.13
66.47
NPM
2.6
1.19
1.68
1.36
