Ashish Polyplast Ltd Board Meeting

50.78
(0.49%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Ashish Polyplast CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202426 Oct 2024
ASHISH POLYPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ASHISH POLYPLAST LTD. has informed BSE that teh meeting of teh Board of Directors of teh Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024inter alia to consider and approve Submission of Un-Audited Financial Result of the Company for the 2nd Quarter ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report of Auditors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202431 Jul 2024
THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR MR. RAKESH NAROTTAMDAS PANCHAL HAS RESIGNED W.E.F. 31ST JULY 2024 HIS RESIGNATION IS ACCEPTED BY THE BOARD ON 31ST JULY 2024. APPOINTMENT OF MR. PANKAJKUMAR RAMANBHAI PARMAR (DIN: 10721811) AS ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR IN THE CATEGORY OF NON PROMOTER NON EXECUTIVE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR W E F 31ST JULY 2024
Board Meeting18 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
ASHISH POLYPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial statements for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on today i.e. on July 18, 2024, in terms of Second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
ASHISH POLYPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING TO CONSIDER AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31/03/2024 ON 25/04/2024 Outcome of board meeting held to consider financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2024. Submission of financial results as on the year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
ASHISH POLYPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING TO CONSIDER UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULT FOR DECEMBER 2023 QUARTER ON 30/01/2024 ALONG WITH THAT A PROPOSAL FOR REVISION IN REMUNERATION PAYABLE TO ASHISH D PANCHAL MANAGING DIRECTOR WILL ALSO BE CONSIDERED BY THE BOARD. Outcome of Board meeting held on today i.e. on January 30, 2024, in terms of Second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024) Submission of intimation for revision of remuneration of Managing Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

Ashish Polyplast: Related News

No Record Found

