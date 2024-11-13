Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

ASHISH POLYPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ASHISH POLYPLAST LTD. has informed BSE that teh meeting of teh Board of Directors of teh Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024inter alia to consider and approve Submission of Un-Audited Financial Result of the Company for the 2nd Quarter ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report of Auditors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 31 Jul 2024

THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR MR. RAKESH NAROTTAMDAS PANCHAL HAS RESIGNED W.E.F. 31ST JULY 2024 HIS RESIGNATION IS ACCEPTED BY THE BOARD ON 31ST JULY 2024. APPOINTMENT OF MR. PANKAJKUMAR RAMANBHAI PARMAR (DIN: 10721811) AS ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR IN THE CATEGORY OF NON PROMOTER NON EXECUTIVE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR W E F 31ST JULY 2024

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

ASHISH POLYPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial statements for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on today i.e. on July 18, 2024, in terms of Second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

ASHISH POLYPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING TO CONSIDER AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31/03/2024 ON 25/04/2024 Outcome of board meeting held to consider financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2024. Submission of financial results as on the year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024