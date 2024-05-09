To the Members of ASI Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of ASI Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes inEquity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013("the Act) in the manner so required and give a trueandfairview for ensuring the in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of theCompany in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial accuracy controls, that were operating effectively and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors are and total responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance sufficientand is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Financial Statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note No. 31 to the financial statement ii. The Company has made provisions, as required under the applicable law or accounting standard, for material foreseeable losses, if any on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (1) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(2) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(3) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The final dividend of the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2024 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Such proposed dividend is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting . softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ASI INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast as asignificant going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. and appropriate We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore, the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ASI INDUSTRIES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report] i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties as disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or its intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made there under. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage & procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from banks/ financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. quarterly returns / statements filed with such banks/ financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account.

iii. The Company has not provided any loans or advances and guarantees or security during the year to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. The Company has also not provided any guarantee or security to any other entity during the year. However, Company has granted unsecured loans to companies and other parties during the year and in respect of which: (a) Aggregate amount of loans granted during the year is Rs. 3405.00 Lakhs to other parties and balance outstanding as at balance sheet date is Rs. 3958.71 Lakhs.

(b) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the abovementioned loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular as per stipulation.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) During the year, loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has not been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account relating to materials, labour and other items of cost maintained by the Company pursuant as specified by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) As per information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, GST, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues, to the extent applicable to it, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities and there are no undisputed dues outstanding as on March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and necessary audit procedures performed by us, statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows: -

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Cess Matters Royalty / Dead Rent 59.21 2019-20 High Court

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of theCompany, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of theCompany, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company nor on the Company. Nor have we been informed of any such instances by the Management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to Company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of theCompany, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, theCompany has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered internal audit reports issued by internal auditors during our audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(a)of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company does not have any CIC as part of its group. Hence the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the order are not applicable to the Company. xvii. Based on the overall review of financial statements, theCompany has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3

(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realisation of financial assets and payment of liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report and the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amount remaining unspent under section 135(5) of Companies Act, 2013 which requires to be special account in compliance with provision of section 135(6) of Companies Act, 2013.

ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ASI INDUSTRIES LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of ASI Industries Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of ASI Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to March 31, financial statements were operating effectively 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal effectivelyfor financial controls that were operating ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued byICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.