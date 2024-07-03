SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹51
Prev. Close₹48.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.8
Day's High₹51
Day's Low₹46
52 Week's High₹65.89
52 Week's Low₹22.3
Book Value₹26.59
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)416.33
P/E16.33
EPS2.99
Divi. Yield0.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.01
9.01
9.01
9.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
313.15
298.05
281.16
298.14
Net Worth
322.16
307.06
290.17
307.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
173.08
143.47
239.11
235.06
yoy growth (%)
20.63
-39.99
1.72
36.65
Raw materials
-47.53
-45.27
-100.26
-106.19
As % of sales
27.46
31.55
41.93
45.17
Employee costs
-30.95
-29.94
-35.12
-30.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.65
-4.65
21.6
25.56
Depreciation
-6.56
-6.27
-5.94
-5.42
Tax paid
-4.67
1.54
-7.12
-7.52
Working capital
-1.63
-25.07
-3.53
40.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.63
-39.99
1.72
36.65
Op profit growth
448.94
-84.05
-2.93
-6.77
EBIT growth
589.76
-89.29
-14.56
3.41
Net profit growth
-453.68
-121.43
-19.76
25.82
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
238.03
226.8
207.52
259.91
314.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
238.03
226.8
207.52
259.91
314.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.35
4.25
43.44
12.27
6.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.9
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
457.9
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,439.15
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
398.05
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Deepak Jatia
Whole-time Director
Tushya Jatia
Whole-time Director
Anita Jatia
Independent Director
Gaurang Manahar Gandhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manish Kakrai
Independent Director
PADAMKUMAR RADHESHYAM PODDAR
Independent Director
ARUNANSHU VIJAY KUMAR AGARWAL
Reports by Asi Industries Ltd
Summary
ASI Industries Ltd (Formerly known Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd) was promoted by The Jatias of Rajasthan. The Company incorporated in January, 1945 engaged in mining and processing of natural stones.The company had an enviable record of dividends, sustained consistently since 1945-46, its first year of operations. The bonus record, too, was excellent. The Company implemented a Rs 15 Crores Mechanisation Project, financed by term loans and internal accruals.ASIL commissioned its on-line processing and polishing unit at Silvassa without any slippage or cost overrun. It diversified into marble products and is carrying out a geological survey at Kakroli near Udaipur and had set up a plant there. In Apr.95, Prerna Syntex (PSL), a 100% EOU, was amalgamated with the company, to enable it to diversify into textiles.During 1997-98, Prerna Syntex Plant, 100% EoU located at Neemrana has succesfully installed the capacity of 24960 Spindles to produce 4673 tonnes of Cotton combed hoisery yarn per annum, it has commenced its production from 15th Jan.97. During the financial year 1999-2000, the company received the approval of Government of India for NRI investment by way of equity shares.In 2014-15, the Company had an overseas wholly owned subsidiary in the name of ASI Global Limited, Mauritius which was set up in the year 2014 to acquire lime stone mine/crusher Company viz: Al Rawasi Rock & Aggregate LLC in Fujairah UAE. The Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of the Spinning Un
The Asi Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asi Industries Ltd is ₹416.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Asi Industries Ltd is 16.33 and 1.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asi Industries Ltd is ₹22.3 and ₹65.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Asi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.56%, 3 Years at 29.57%, 1 Year at 118.33%, 6 Month at 51.35%, 3 Month at -11.35% and 1 Month at 12.25%.
