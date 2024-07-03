iifl-logo-icon 1
Asi Industries Ltd Share Price

46.22
(-5.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

  • Open51
  • Day's High51
  • 52 Wk High65.89
  • Prev. Close48.84
  • Day's Low46
  • 52 Wk Low 22.3
  • Turnover (lac)16.8
  • P/E16.33
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value26.59
  • EPS2.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)416.33
  • Div. Yield0.72
Asi Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

51

Prev. Close

48.84

Turnover(Lac.)

16.8

Day's High

51

Day's Low

46

52 Week's High

65.89

52 Week's Low

22.3

Book Value

26.59

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

416.33

P/E

16.33

EPS

2.99

Divi. Yield

0.72

Asi Industries Ltd Corporate Action

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Jul, 2024

arrow

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.35

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Asi Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Asi Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.90%

Non-Promoter- 27.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Asi Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.01

9.01

9.01

9.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

313.15

298.05

281.16

298.14

Net Worth

322.16

307.06

290.17

307.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

173.08

143.47

239.11

235.06

yoy growth (%)

20.63

-39.99

1.72

36.65

Raw materials

-47.53

-45.27

-100.26

-106.19

As % of sales

27.46

31.55

41.93

45.17

Employee costs

-30.95

-29.94

-35.12

-30.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.65

-4.65

21.6

25.56

Depreciation

-6.56

-6.27

-5.94

-5.42

Tax paid

-4.67

1.54

-7.12

-7.52

Working capital

-1.63

-25.07

-3.53

40.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.63

-39.99

1.72

36.65

Op profit growth

448.94

-84.05

-2.93

-6.77

EBIT growth

589.76

-89.29

-14.56

3.41

Net profit growth

-453.68

-121.43

-19.76

25.82

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

238.03

226.8

207.52

259.91

314.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

238.03

226.8

207.52

259.91

314.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.35

4.25

43.44

12.27

6.23

Asi Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Asi Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Deepak Jatia

Whole-time Director

Tushya Jatia

Whole-time Director

Anita Jatia

Independent Director

Gaurang Manahar Gandhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manish Kakrai

Independent Director

PADAMKUMAR RADHESHYAM PODDAR

Independent Director

ARUNANSHU VIJAY KUMAR AGARWAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Asi Industries Ltd

Summary

ASI Industries Ltd (Formerly known Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd) was promoted by The Jatias of Rajasthan. The Company incorporated in January, 1945 engaged in mining and processing of natural stones.The company had an enviable record of dividends, sustained consistently since 1945-46, its first year of operations. The bonus record, too, was excellent. The Company implemented a Rs 15 Crores Mechanisation Project, financed by term loans and internal accruals.ASIL commissioned its on-line processing and polishing unit at Silvassa without any slippage or cost overrun. It diversified into marble products and is carrying out a geological survey at Kakroli near Udaipur and had set up a plant there. In Apr.95, Prerna Syntex (PSL), a 100% EOU, was amalgamated with the company, to enable it to diversify into textiles.During 1997-98, Prerna Syntex Plant, 100% EoU located at Neemrana has succesfully installed the capacity of 24960 Spindles to produce 4673 tonnes of Cotton combed hoisery yarn per annum, it has commenced its production from 15th Jan.97. During the financial year 1999-2000, the company received the approval of Government of India for NRI investment by way of equity shares.In 2014-15, the Company had an overseas wholly owned subsidiary in the name of ASI Global Limited, Mauritius which was set up in the year 2014 to acquire lime stone mine/crusher Company viz: Al Rawasi Rock & Aggregate LLC in Fujairah UAE. The Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of the Spinning Un
Company FAQs

What is the Asi Industries Ltd share price today?

The Asi Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Asi Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asi Industries Ltd is ₹416.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asi Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asi Industries Ltd is 16.33 and 1.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asi Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asi Industries Ltd is ₹22.3 and ₹65.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Asi Industries Ltd?

Asi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.56%, 3 Years at 29.57%, 1 Year at 118.33%, 6 Month at 51.35%, 3 Month at -11.35% and 1 Month at 12.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asi Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asi Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.90 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.10 %

