Asi Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

46.22
(-5.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Asi Industries Ltd

Asi Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.65

-4.65

21.6

25.56

Depreciation

-6.56

-6.27

-5.94

-5.42

Tax paid

-4.67

1.54

-7.12

-7.52

Working capital

-1.63

-25.07

-3.53

40.27

Other operating items

Operating

2.77

-34.44

4.99

52.88

Capital expenditure

211.41

25.42

15.7

-39.02

Free cash flow

214.18

-9.02

20.69

13.86

Equity raised

565.51

511.29

434.89

402.65

Investing

14.51

18.85

-2.19

10.03

Financing

29.06

117.03

-6.83

25.13

Dividends paid

0

0

2.48

2.48

Net in cash

823.26

638.14

449.05

454.16

