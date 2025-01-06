Asi Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.65
-4.65
21.6
25.56
Depreciation
-6.56
-6.27
-5.94
-5.42
Tax paid
-4.67
1.54
-7.12
-7.52
Working capital
-1.63
-25.07
-3.53
40.27
Other operating items
Operating
2.77
-34.44
4.99
52.88
Capital expenditure
211.41
25.42
15.7
-39.02
Free cash flow
214.18
-9.02
20.69
13.86
Equity raised
565.51
511.29
434.89
402.65
Investing
14.51
18.85
-2.19
10.03
Financing
29.06
117.03
-6.83
25.13
Dividends paid
0
0
2.48
2.48
Net in cash
823.26
638.14
449.05
454.16
