Asi Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
Gross Sales
44.18
15.31
43.28
57.81
59.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
44.18
15.31
43.28
57.81
59.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.77
1.71
1.88
1.19
2.78
Total Income
46.95
17.03
45.16
59
61.79
Total Expenditure
31.88
19.17
52.15
104.01
49.1
PBIDT
15.07
-2.15
-6.98
-45.01
12.69
Interest
0.67
0.73
0.68
1.81
2.06
PBDT
14.4
-2.87
-7.66
-46.81
10.63
Depreciation
1.38
1.36
6.8
17.08
8.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6.22
-0.24
1.77
-0.21
1.79
Deferred Tax
-1.17
0.05
-0.96
-9.33
0.33
Reported Profit After Tax
7.97
-4.03
-15.29
-54.36
-0.29
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.97
-4.03
-15.29
-54.36
-0.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.97
-4.03
-15.29
-54.36
-0.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.89
-0.45
-1.7
-6.03
-0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.01
9.01
9.01
9.01
9.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
34.11
-14.04
-16.12
-77.85
21.5
PBDTM(%)
32.59
-18.74
-17.69
-80.97
18.01
PATM(%)
18.03
-26.32
-35.32
-94.03
-0.49
