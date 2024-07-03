iifl-logo-icon 1
Asi Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

49.24
(6.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021

Gross Sales

44.18

15.31

43.28

57.81

59.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

44.18

15.31

43.28

57.81

59.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.77

1.71

1.88

1.19

2.78

Total Income

46.95

17.03

45.16

59

61.79

Total Expenditure

31.88

19.17

52.15

104.01

49.1

PBIDT

15.07

-2.15

-6.98

-45.01

12.69

Interest

0.67

0.73

0.68

1.81

2.06

PBDT

14.4

-2.87

-7.66

-46.81

10.63

Depreciation

1.38

1.36

6.8

17.08

8.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

6.22

-0.24

1.77

-0.21

1.79

Deferred Tax

-1.17

0.05

-0.96

-9.33

0.33

Reported Profit After Tax

7.97

-4.03

-15.29

-54.36

-0.29

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7.97

-4.03

-15.29

-54.36

-0.29

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7.97

-4.03

-15.29

-54.36

-0.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.89

-0.45

-1.7

-6.03

-0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.01

9.01

9.01

9.01

9.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

34.11

-14.04

-16.12

-77.85

21.5

PBDTM(%)

32.59

-18.74

-17.69

-80.97

18.01

PATM(%)

18.03

-26.32

-35.32

-94.03

-0.49

