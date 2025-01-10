Asi Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.01
9.01
9.01
9.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
313.15
298.05
281.16
298.14
Net Worth
322.16
307.06
290.17
307.15
Minority Interest
Debt
28.99
29.25
63.57
248.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.7
8.14
11.14
12.82
Total Liabilities
356.85
344.45
364.88
568.32
Fixed Assets
168.34
167.94
174
398.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
85.13
60.12
86
69.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.7
12.63
12.04
3.79
Networking Capital
87.25
97.77
88.37
86.63
Inventories
6.29
8.91
11.92
21.94
Inventory Days
46.26
Sundry Debtors
47.22
63.29
58.59
79.42
Debtor Days
167.47
Other Current Assets
52.32
51.55
41.2
24.87
Sundry Creditors
-2.75
-1.65
-3.97
-17.09
Creditor Days
36.03
Other Current Liabilities
-15.83
-24.33
-19.37
-22.51
Cash
4.43
5.99
4.46
10.03
Total Assets
356.85
344.45
364.87
568.32
