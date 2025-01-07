Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
173.08
143.47
239.11
235.06
yoy growth (%)
20.63
-39.99
1.72
36.65
Raw materials
-47.53
-45.27
-100.26
-106.19
As % of sales
27.46
31.55
41.93
45.17
Employee costs
-30.95
-29.94
-35.12
-30.8
As % of sales
17.88
20.87
14.68
13.1
Other costs
-69.73
-63.72
-75.32
-68.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.29
44.41
31.5
29.27
Operating profit
24.85
4.52
28.39
29.25
OPM
14.36
3.15
11.87
12.44
Depreciation
-6.56
-6.27
-5.94
-5.42
Interest expense
-6.33
-7.83
-8.18
-9.3
Other income
3.69
4.93
7.33
11.03
Profit before tax
15.65
-4.65
21.6
25.56
Taxes
-4.67
1.54
-7.12
-7.52
Tax rate
-29.88
-33.3
-32.98
-29.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.97
-3.1
14.47
18.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.97
-3.1
14.47
18.04
yoy growth (%)
-453.68
-121.43
-19.76
25.82
NPM
6.34
-2.16
6.05
7.67
