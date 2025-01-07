iifl-logo-icon 1
Asi Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

49.24
(6.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

173.08

143.47

239.11

235.06

yoy growth (%)

20.63

-39.99

1.72

36.65

Raw materials

-47.53

-45.27

-100.26

-106.19

As % of sales

27.46

31.55

41.93

45.17

Employee costs

-30.95

-29.94

-35.12

-30.8

As % of sales

17.88

20.87

14.68

13.1

Other costs

-69.73

-63.72

-75.32

-68.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.29

44.41

31.5

29.27

Operating profit

24.85

4.52

28.39

29.25

OPM

14.36

3.15

11.87

12.44

Depreciation

-6.56

-6.27

-5.94

-5.42

Interest expense

-6.33

-7.83

-8.18

-9.3

Other income

3.69

4.93

7.33

11.03

Profit before tax

15.65

-4.65

21.6

25.56

Taxes

-4.67

1.54

-7.12

-7.52

Tax rate

-29.88

-33.3

-32.98

-29.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.97

-3.1

14.47

18.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.97

-3.1

14.47

18.04

yoy growth (%)

-453.68

-121.43

-19.76

25.82

NPM

6.34

-2.16

6.05

7.67

